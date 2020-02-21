Log in
DLSI : 2019 revenue

02/21/2020 | 04:23pm EST

FINANCIAL PRESS RELEASE

Friday, 21 February 2020, after market close

2019 revenue: €234M (+1.8%)

+8.7% internationally

Revenue (€K)

Variation

2018

Variation

2017

consolidated as at 31

2019

Dec.

1st quarter

51 571

+3,8%

49 685

+11,9%

44 389

2nd quarter

59 769

-0,4%

59 980

+10,5%

54 291

1st half of year

111 340

+1,5%

109 665

+11,1%

98 680

3rd quarter

60 955

+0,7%

60 536

+1,0%

59 934

4th quarter

62 123

+3,6%

59 960

+5,7%

56 739

2nd half of year

123 078

+2,1%

120 496

+3,3%

116 673

12 months

234 418

+1,8%

230 161

+6,9%

215 353

2019 annual revenue - not audited

Revenue (€K) France

2019

Variation

2018

Variation

2017

& International

France

158 121

-1,2%

159 977

+2,1%

156 750

% revenue

67,5%

69,5%

72,8%

International

76 297

+8,7%

70 184

+19,8%

58 603

% revenue

32,5%

30,5%

27,2%

12 months

234 418

+1,8%

230 161

+6,9%

215 353

Our consolidated revenue for 2019 amounted to €234.4M, compared with €230.1M for the 2018 financial year, up 1.8%.

Revenue from International activities was up 8.7% for the financial year and represented 32.5% of the 2019 revenue.

Activities in Switzerland contributed significantly to the increased activity outside France.

Nuclear-energy activities continued to perform well, with revenue of €16 832Kat the end of December 2019, up 18.8% compared with revenue at the end of December 2018.

The 1.2% drop in revenue from French activities in 2019 must be kept in perspective, in view of the 4.4 % drop in temporary employment in France (source: Prism'Emploi).

Message from Mr. Thierry DOUDOT, Chairman of the Management Board:

"Since 1993 in France and then, progressively, in Switzerland, Luxembourg, Germany and Poland, the DLSI Group has responded to the recruitment needs of companies in every industry sector.

At a time when employment streams are increasingly specialized to attract rare talents corresponding to even more diversified jobs, these recruitment needs continue to grow. These ongoing changes open doors to new possibilities for us.

We have an exciting future ahead and look forward to it with confidence."

Upcoming:

Publication of the 2019 annual results on 31 March 2020 (after market close)

About DLSI:

Created in 1992, the DLSI Group represents a network of over 70 agencies located throughout eastern France, from Dunkirk to Lyon, as well as in Paris, the north-west and the Provence-Alpes Côte d'Azur region. The DLSI Group also has locations in Luxembourg, Germany, Switzerland and Poland.

With a foothold in all industries, we offer all employment solutions, from indefinite-term contracts to fixed-term contracts and temporary employment.

Listed on the Euronext Growth market of Euronext Paris since 2006, the Group generated revenue of 230.2 million euros in 2018.

DLSI contacts:

  • Financial: Thierry DOUDOT / Anne Marie ROHR - phone: +33 3 87 88 12 80
  • Communications:Jean-Guillaume ROYER / Maël LE NINAN - communication@groupedlsi.com

Follow our news directly:

Disclaimer

DLSI SA published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 21:21:14 UTC
