DLSI : 2019 revenue

Nuclear-energy activities continued to perform well, with revenue of €16 832Kat the end of December 2019, up 18.8% compared with revenue at the end of December 2018.

Activities in Switzerland contributed significantly to the increased activity outside France.

Revenue from International activities was up 8.7% for the financial year and represented 32.5% of the 2019 revenue.

Our consolidated revenue for 2019 amounted to €234.4M, compared with €230.1M for the 2018 financial year, up 1.8%.

The 1.2% drop in revenue from French activities in 2019 must be kept in perspective, in view of the 4.4 % drop in temporary employment in France (source: Prism'Emploi).

Message from Mr. Thierry DOUDOT, Chairman of the Management Board:

"Since 1993 in France and then, progressively, in Switzerland, Luxembourg, Germany and Poland, the DLSI Group has responded to the recruitment needs of companies in every industry sector.

At a time when employment streams are increasingly specialized to attract rare talents corresponding to even more diversified jobs, these recruitment needs continue to grow. These ongoing changes open doors to new possibilities for us.

We have an exciting future ahead and look forward to it with confidence."

Upcoming:

Publication of the 2019 annual results on 31 March 2020 (after market close)

