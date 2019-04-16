DLSI : Performance 2018

Confirmation of operating and financial performances:

2018 financial year

Income statement: profitability confirmed

Consolidated revenue as at 31 December 2018 reached €230.2M, showing a 6.9% increase compared with the previous financial year.

Revenue from activities in France increased 2.8% and represented 70% of the total revenue, compared with 72.8% the previous financial year.

In 2018, temporary employment grew an average of +1.8%, representing the creation of close to 13 000 full-time-equivalent jobs (Source: Prism'emploi, 1 February 2019).

DLSI's 2.8% increase in activity France exceeded that of the French market.

Revenue from international activities represented 30% of the total revenue (27.20% the previous financial year), up 17.7% for the financial year.

Operating income increased 4.7% and reached €10.808k (€10.319k the previous financial year), i.e., 4.7% of the consolidated revenue, whereas the CICE(tax credit for competitiveness and employment) was lowered from 7% to 6% of total payroll in 2018 (-€1 118k).

The increase in personnel wages and expenses (+7.4%) was comparable to that of the revenue.

Pre-tax income increased by 5.9% as a result, in particular, of continued focus on lowering financial expenses and monitoring costs and reached €10.287k (€9.714k the previous financial year).

The Group share of net income, after taxes, reached €7.193k (€7.051k the previous financial year), resulting in a net margin of 3.1% (3.3% the previous financial year).

The Group took advantage of increased recruitment needs to offset the lowering of the CICErate from 7% to 6%, and did the same in other countries (Belgium, Germany, etc.) that enacted comparable new legal or regulatory measures.

Balance sheet: strengthened financial structure

Total consolidated equity amounted to €47.403k as at 31 December 2018 and represented 41% of the balance-sheet total (37.8% the previous financial year).

The net debt to equity ratio dropped to 18% (30.1% the previous financial year). Bank debt amounted to €18.1M (€19.1M the previous financial year) and cash assets amounted to €9.6M (€6.6M the previous financial year).

Prospects for 2019

The first months of the financial year confirm increased activity both in France and internationally.

We are continuing to develop our nuclear-power activities.

The Group is confident about its prospects for growth in 2019 and is ready to look at opportunities for external growth.

