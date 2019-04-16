Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  DLSI    ALDLS   FR0010404368

DLSI

(ALDLS)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Alternext - 04/16 09:52:29 am
19 EUR   --.--%
11:48aDLSI : Performance 2018
PU
2018DLSI : Distance Learning Systems Bolsters College Partnership Program by Adding Indiana Wesleyan University
AQ
2018DLSI : New acquisition
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

DLSI : Performance 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 11:48am EDT

Press release

Monday, 15 April 2019, after market close

2018: A YEAR OF STRONG GROWTH

Revenue: €230.2M

Group share of net income: €7.2M

Confirmation of operating and financial performances:

Operating margin (operating income/revenue): 4.7%

Net margin (Group share of net income/revenue): 3.1%

Revenue +6.9%

Operating income +4.7%

Group share of net income +2%

Proposed dividend of €1 per share

Audited consolidated

31 12 2017

accounts

31 12 2018

2018 / 2017

In thousands of € - IFRS

Revenue

230 161

215 353

6.9%

France

161 174

156 752

2.8%

International

68 987

58 601

17.7%

Operating income

10 808

10 319

4.7%

Operating margin

4.7%

4.8%

Pre-tax income

10 287

9 714

5.9%

Group share of net income

7 193

7 051

2.0%

Net margin (net

3.1%

3.3%

income/revenue)

Total equity (1)

47 403

41 514

14.2%

Financial debts (2)

18 089

19 073

-5.2%

Cash (3)

9 559

6 576

45.4%

Gearing (2-3) / (1)

18.00%

30.10%

DLSI

Avenue Jean-Eric Bousch - CS 40163 I 57603 Forbach cedex I France

Phone: +33 3 87 88 12 80 I Fax: +33 3 87 88 11 70 I www.groupedlsi.com

2018 financial year

Income statement: profitability confirmed

Consolidated revenue as at 31 December 2018 reached €230.2M, showing a 6.9% increase compared with the previous financial year.

Revenue from activities in France increased 2.8% and represented 70% of the total revenue, compared with 72.8% the previous financial year.

In 2018, temporary employment grew an average of +1.8%, representing the creation of close to 13 000 full-time-equivalent jobs (Source: Prism'emploi, 1 February 2019).

DLSI's 2.8% increase in activity France exceeded that of the French market.

Revenue from international activities represented 30% of the total revenue (27.20% the previous financial year), up 17.7% for the financial year.

Operating income increased 4.7% and reached €10.808k (€10.319k the previous financial year), i.e., 4.7% of the consolidated revenue, whereas the CICE(tax credit for competitiveness and employment) was lowered from 7% to 6% of total payroll in 2018 (-€1 118k).

The increase in personnel wages and expenses (+7.4%) was comparable to that of the revenue.

Pre-tax income increased by 5.9% as a result, in particular, of continued focus on lowering financial expenses and monitoring costs and reached €10.287k (€9.714k the previous financial year).

The Group share of net income, after taxes, reached €7.193k (€7.051k the previous financial year), resulting in a net margin of 3.1% (3.3% the previous financial year).

The Group took advantage of increased recruitment needs to offset the lowering of the CICErate from 7% to 6%, and did the same in other countries (Belgium, Germany, etc.) that enacted comparable new legal or regulatory measures.

Balance sheet: strengthened financial structure

Total consolidated equity amounted to €47.403k as at 31 December 2018 and represented 41% of the balance-sheet total (37.8% the previous financial year).

The net debt to equity ratio dropped to 18% (30.1% the previous financial year). Bank debt amounted to €18.1M (€19.1M the previous financial year) and cash assets amounted to €9.6M (€6.6M the previous financial year).

Prospects for 2019

The first months of the financial year confirm increased activity both in France and internationally.

We are continuing to develop our nuclear-power activities.

The Group is confident about its prospects for growth in 2019 and is ready to look at opportunities for external growth.

DLSI

Avenue Jean-Eric Bousch - CS 40163 I 57603 Forbach cedex I France

Phone: +33 3 87 88 12 80 I Fax: +33 3 87 88 11 70 I www.groupedlsi.com

Dividend

The distribution of a dividend of €1 per share, including an exceptional dividend of €0.4, shall be proposed to the General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 21 June 2019.

Next press release (after market closes): Publication of first-quarter revenue on 2 May 2019

About DLSI:

Created in 1992, the DLSI Group represents a network of over 70 agencies located throughout eastern France, from Dunkirk to Lyon, as well as in Paris, the north-west and the Provence-Alpes Côte d'Azur region. The DLSI Group also has locations in Luxembourg, Germany, Switzerland and Poland.

With a foothold in all industries, we offer all employment solutions, from indefinite-term contracts to fixed-term contracts and temporary employment.

Listed on the Euronext Growth market of Euronext Paris since 2006, the Group generated revenue of 230.1 million euros in 2018.

Follow our news in real time: @DLSI_Officiel

ISIN FR0010404368 - Ticker symbol: ALDLS

DLSI contacts:

-Financial: Raymond DOUDOT / Anne Marie ROHR - phone: 03 87 88 12 80

-Communications:Jean-Guillaume ROYER / Maël LE NINAN - communication@groupedlsi.com

DLSI

Avenue Jean-Eric Bousch - CS 40163 I 57603 Forbach cedex I France

Phone: +33 3 87 88 12 80 I Fax: +33 3 87 88 11 70 I www.groupedlsi.com

Disclaimer

DLSI SA published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 15:47:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DLSI
11:48aDLSI : Performance 2018
PU
2018DLSI : Distance Learning Systems Bolsters College Partnership Program by Adding ..
AQ
2018DLSI : New acquisition
PU
2018DLSI : Half-year results 2018 (English version)
PU
2018DLSI : Revenue for the 1st half (English version)
PU
2018DLSI : Revenue for the 1rst quarter (English version)
PU
2018DLSI : 1st quarter earnings
CO
2018DLSI : 1st quarter earnings
CO
2017DLSI : Revenue for the 1st half
PU
2017DLSI : New acquisition in 20017
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 230 M
EBIT 2019 11,0 M
Net income 2019 7,00 M
Debt 2019 7,00 M
Yield 2019 2,63%
P/E ratio 2019 6,79
P/E ratio 2020 6,74
EV / Sales 2019 0,24x
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
Capitalization 48,3 M
Chart DLSI
Duration : Period :
DLSI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DLSI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 21,0 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Doudot Chairman-Management Board
Raymond Doudot Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jean-Marie Nantern Member-Supervisory Board
Laurent Lutz Member-Supervisory Board
Grégoire Fernandez Head-Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DLSI18.75%55
RANDSTAD N.V.21.15%10 065
ADECCO GROUP27.59%9 744
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL17.06%7 977
MANPOWERGROUP INC.32.18%5 160
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO LTD26.27%4 217
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About