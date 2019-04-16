DLSI : Performance 2018

Press release
Monday, 15 April 2019, after market close
2018: A YEAR OF STRONG GROWTH
Revenue: €230.2M
Group share of net income: €7.2M
Confirmation of operating and financial performances:
Operating margin (operating income/revenue): 4.7%
Net margin (Group share of net income/revenue): 3.1%
Revenue +6.9%
Operating income +4.7%
Group share of net income +2%
Proposed dividend of €1 per share
|
|
Audited consolidated
|
|
|
31 12 2017
|
|
|
accounts
|
31 12 2018
|
|
2018 / 2017
|
|
In thousands of € - IFRS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
230 161
|
215 353
|
6.9%
|
|
France
|
161 174
|
156 752
|
2.8%
|
|
International
|
68 987
|
58 601
|
17.7%
|
|
Operating income
|
10 808
|
10 319
|
4.7%
|
|
Operating margin
|
4.7%
|
4.8%
|
|
|
Pre-tax income
|
10 287
|
9 714
|
5.9%
|
|
Group share of net income
|
7 193
|
7 051
|
2.0%
|
|
Net margin (net
|
3.1%
|
3.3%
|
|
|
income/revenue)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity (1)
|
47 403
|
41 514
|
14.2%
|
|
Financial debts (2)
|
18 089
|
19 073
|
-5.2%
|
|
Cash (3)
|
9 559
|
6 576
|
45.4%
|
|
Gearing (2-3) / (1)
|
18.00%
|
30.10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018 financial year
Income statement: profitability confirmed
Consolidated revenue as at 31 December 2018 reached €230.2M, showing a 6.9% increase compared with the previous financial year.
Revenue from activities in France increased 2.8% and represented 70% of the total revenue, compared with 72.8% the previous financial year.
In 2018, temporary employment grew an average of +1.8%, representing the creation of close to 13 000 full-time-equivalent jobs (Source: Prism'emploi, 1 February 2019).
DLSI's 2.8% increase in activity France exceeded that of the French market.
Revenue from international activities represented 30% of the total revenue (27.20% the previous financial year), up 17.7% for the financial year.
Operating income increased 4.7% and reached €10.808k (€10.319k the previous financial year), i.e., 4.7% of the consolidated revenue, whereas the CICE(tax credit for competitiveness and employment) was lowered from 7% to 6% of total payroll in 2018 (-€1 118k).
The increase in personnel wages and expenses (+7.4%) was comparable to that of the revenue.
Pre-tax income increased by 5.9% as a result, in particular, of continued focus on lowering financial expenses and monitoring costs and reached €10.287k (€9.714k the previous financial year).
The Group share of net income, after taxes, reached €7.193k (€7.051k the previous financial year), resulting in a net margin of 3.1% (3.3% the previous financial year).
The Group took advantage of increased recruitment needs to offset the lowering of the CICErate from 7% to 6%, and did the same in other countries (Belgium, Germany, etc.) that enacted comparable new legal or regulatory measures.
Balance sheet: strengthened financial structure
Total consolidated equity amounted to €47.403k as at 31 December 2018 and represented 41% of the balance-sheet total (37.8% the previous financial year).
The net debt to equity ratio dropped to 18% (30.1% the previous financial year). Bank debt amounted to €18.1M (€19.1M the previous financial year) and cash assets amounted to €9.6M (€6.6M the previous financial year).
Prospects for 2019
The first months of the financial year confirm increased activity both in France and internationally.
We are continuing to develop our nuclear-power activities.
The Group is confident about its prospects for growth in 2019 and is ready to look at opportunities for external growth.
Dividend
The distribution of a dividend of €1 per share, including an exceptional dividend of €0.4, shall be proposed to the General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 21 June 2019.
Next press release (after market closes): Publication of first-quarter revenue on 2 May 2019
About DLSI:
Created in 1992, the DLSI Group represents a network of over 70 agencies located throughout eastern France, from Dunkirk to Lyon, as well as in Paris, the north-west and the Provence-Alpes Côte d'Azur region. The DLSI Group also has locations in Luxembourg, Germany, Switzerland and Poland.
With a foothold in all industries, we offer all employment solutions, from indefinite-term contracts to fixed-term contracts and temporary employment.
Listed on the Euronext Growth market of Euronext Paris since 2006, the Group generated revenue of 230.1 million euros in 2018.
Follow our news in real time: @DLSI_Officiel
ISIN FR0010404368 - Ticker symbol: ALDLS
DLSI contacts:
-Financial: Raymond DOUDOT / Anne Marie ROHR - phone: 03 87 88 12 80
-Communications:Jean-Guillaume ROYER / Maël LE NINAN - communication@groupedlsi.com
DLSI
Avenue Jean-Eric Bousch - CS 40163 I 57603 Forbach cedex I France
Phone: +33 3 87 88 12 80 I Fax: +33 3 87 88 11 70 I www.groupedlsi.com
