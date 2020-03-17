Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  DMC Global Inc.    BOOM

DMC GLOBAL INC.

(BOOM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DMC GLOBAL DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 06:01am EDT

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) today announced its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2020.

About DMC
DMC Global is a diversified holding company. Our innovative businesses provide differentiated products and services to niche industrial and commercial markets around the world. DMC’s objective is to identify well-run businesses and strong management teams and support them with long-term capital and strategic, legal, technology and operating resources. Our approach helps our portfolio companies grow core businesses, launch new initiatives, upgrade technologies and systems to support their long-term strategy, and make acquisitions that improve their competitive positions and expand their markets. DMC’s culture is to foster local innovation versus centralized control, and stand behind our businesses in ways that truly add value. Today, DMC’s portfolio consists of DynaEnergetics and NobelClad, which collectively address the energy, industrial processing and transportation markets. Based in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “BOOM.” For more information, visit the Company’s website at: http://www.dmcglobal.com.

CONTACT:
Geoff High
Vice President of Investor Relations
303-604-3924

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DMC GLOBAL INC.
06:01aDmc global declares quarterly cash dividend
GL
03/16Dmc global says prior financial guidance no longer valid
GL
02/24DMC GLOBAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
02/20DMC GLOBAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/20DMC GLOBAL INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/20DMC Global Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results
GL
02/10DMC Global Schedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
GL
2019DMC GLOBAL INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019DMC Global Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
2019DMC GLOBAL INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 326 M
EBIT 2020 45,9 M
Net income 2020 32,0 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,30%
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
P/E ratio 2021 8,69x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,99x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,91x
Capitalization 321 M
Chart DMC GLOBAL INC.
Duration : Period :
DMC Global Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DMC GLOBAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 40,50  $
Last Close Price 21,91  $
Spread / Highest target 151%
Spread / Average Target 84,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin T. Longe President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
David C. Aldous Chairman
Michael L. Kuta Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Yvon Pierre Cariou Independent Director
Richard P. Graff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DMC GLOBAL INC.-50.20%321
POSCO-6.09%10 569
NUCOR-44.31%9 223
ARCELORMITTAL-54.06%8 116
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-2.37%7 734
MAGNITOGORSKIY MTALLURGCHSKY KMBNTPAO--.--%5 319
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group