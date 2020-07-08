DynaEnergetics Expands Portfolio of Well Perforating Solutions with Introduction of DS MicroSet™ Setting Tool and DS Liberator™ Ballistic Release Tool

Log in
07/08/2020 | 05:01am EDT

HOUSTON, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DynaEnergetics, a business of DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM), today announced the addition of DS MicroSet and DS Liberator to its family of Factory-Assembled, Performance-Assured™ well-perforating products. These highly differentiated tools increase DynaEnergetics’ total addressable market within North America’s onshore unconventional oil and gas industry by an estimated 20 percent.   

The patent-pending DS MicroSet is a compact, disposable setting tool used to install the plugs that isolate stages in a multi-stage, unconventional oil or gas well.  Like all of DynaEnergetics’ DS products, it is delivered directly to the customers’ wellsite or staging location fully assembled, quality assured and ready for deployment. It includes a pre-installed power charge, and can be armed in seconds with a wire-free, Intrinsically Safe™ IS2™ IG Plug and Go™ igniter. 

At the wellsite, DS MicroSet is attached to the perforating string, which also includes perforating systems, and a plug.  Using DynaEnergetics’ Infinity Surface Tester, the field engineer can confirm that the electrical connections in the setting tool and other perforating-string components are operational. Once the string is deployed and reaches a predetermined depth in the well, the DS MicroSet power charge is initiated from surface using DynaEnergetics’ Infinity Control Panel, and the plug setting sequence is commenced. 

The single-use tool is fully disposable, reducing time and labor associated with reclaiming and redressing standard setting tools. DS MicroSet is the most compact setting tool available, and does not require a firing head.  It is designed to perform seamlessly with DynaEnergetics’ DS perforating systems, and is compatible with virtually any third-party plug.

DS Liberator is a ballistic release tool (BRT) that enables the wireline service company to disengage from a perforating string that has become stuck in the well bore.  The patent-pending tool is installed at the top of the perforating string, and enables the service company to pull to the safest working load of the cable while attempting to free the string.  If the increased tension is insufficient, an explosive release mechanism in DS Liberator can be activated, leaving a clean, retrievable neck onto which fishing equipment can be attached. The tool, which is reusable until activated, is triggered with DynaEnergetics’ Intrinsically Safe, wire-free IS2 TF initiator. At 12-inches in length, DS Liberator is the industry’s most compact BRT.

“Both of these products perform critical functions at opposite ends of a perforating string, and also represent a significant advancement in product design, safety and performance versus competing well-perforating tools,” said Ian Grieves, president of DynaEnergetics.  “Consistent with our family of DS perforating systems, DS MicroSet and DS Liberator enable customers to simplify their business models.  In addition to streamlining their vendor lists, customers can minimize their reliance on storage and assembly infrastructure, reduce inventory and supply chain resources, and lower their investments in working capital.” 

Grieves added, “These new products reflect our ongoing efforts to advance the unconventional oil and gas industry from hand assembling components in the field to deploying factory-assembled well perforating systems that deliver a step change improvement in safety, performance and profitability.”     

About DynaEnergetics
DynaEnergetics’ innovative perforating systems make a measurable impact on well productivity, completion cost and safety. As the only global perforating manufacturer that designs, manufactures and qualifies all of its equipment and accessories in-house, DynaEnergetics ensures unmatched performance and the lowest total cost of operations. For more information, visit www.dynaenergetics.com.

Contact:  Investor Contact:
Edwin Reek,  Geoff High
Vice President of Product Management and Marketing  Vice President of Investor Relations
DynaEnergetics  DMC Global Inc.
713.766.7630 303.514.0656
edwin.reek@dynaenergetics.com ghigh@dmcglobal.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/612a9c3f-c9fb-4755-891e-e921e27bb851

Primary Logo

DynaEnergetics DS Perforating String

DynaEnergetics has added the DS MicroSet™ setting tool and DS Liberator™ ballistic release tool to its portfolio of Factory-Assembled, Performance-Assured™ perforating products. This image shows where each product appears on a perforating string that includes DynaEnergetics’ industry-leading DS Infinity™ perforating systems.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
