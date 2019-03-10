Clarification of News Report: DMCI sets P31bn capex for 2019

C01455-2019
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
SEC FORM 17-C
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17 OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER
-
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)
Mar 11, 2019
-
2. SEC Identification Number AS095002283
-
3. BIR Tax Identification No.
004-703-376-000
-
4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter
DMCI Holdings Inc.
-
5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation
Philippines
-
6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only)
-
7. Address of principal office
3/F Dacon Bldg. 2281 Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City Postal Code 1231
-
8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code
(632) 888 3000
-
9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A
-
10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein
Item no. 9
|
Title of Each Class
|
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
|
Common
|
13,277,470,000
|
Preferred
|
960
The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.
DMCI Holdings, Inc.
DMC
PSE Disclosure Form 4-13 - Clarification of News Reports
References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure
Clarification of News Report: "DMCI sets P31-B capex for 2019"
|
Source
|
Manila Bulletin (Internet Edition)
|
Subject of News Report
|
DMCI sets P31-B capex for 2019
|
Date of Publication
|
Mar 10, 2019
Clarification of News ReportOther Relevant Information
None.
Filed on behalf by:
|
Name
|
Brian Lim
|
Designation
|
Vice President & Senior Finance Officer
Disclaimer
DMCI Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 03:49:09 UTC