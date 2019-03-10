Log in
Clarification of News Report: DMCI sets P31bn capex for 2019

0
03/10/2019 | 11:50pm EDT

C01455-2019

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

SEC FORM 17-C

CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17 OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE

AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER

  • 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)

    Mar 11, 2019

  • 2. SEC Identification Number AS095002283

  • 3. BIR Tax Identification No.

    004-703-376-000

  • 4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter

    DMCI Holdings Inc.

  • 5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation

    Philippines

  • 6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only)

  • 7. Address of principal office

    3/F Dacon Bldg. 2281 Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City Postal Code 1231

  • 8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code

    (632) 888 3000

  • 9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A

  • 10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA

11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein

Item no. 9

Title of Each Class

Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding

Common

13,277,470,000

Preferred

960

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

DMCI Holdings, Inc.

DMC

PSE Disclosure Form 4-13 - Clarification of News Reports

References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and

Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Subject of the Disclosure

Clarification of News Report: "DMCI sets P31-B capex for 2019"

Source

Manila Bulletin (Internet Edition)

Subject of News Report

DMCI sets P31-B capex for 2019

Date of Publication

Mar 10, 2019

Clarification of News ReportOther Relevant Information

None.

Filed on behalf by:

Name

Brian Lim

Designation

Vice President & Senior Finance Officer

Disclaimer

DMCI Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 03:49:09 UTC
