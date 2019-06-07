DMCI : Change in Shareholdings of Director/Officer

|
6/7/2019
Change in Shareholdings of Directors and Principal Officers
C04021-2019
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
SEC FORM 17-C
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)
Jun 7, 2019
SEC Identification Number
AS095002283
BIR Tax Identification No.
004-703-376-000
Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter
DMCI Holdings Inc.
Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation
Philippines
Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only)
Address of principal office
3/F Dacon Bldg. 2281 Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City
Postal Code
1231
Issuer's telephone number, including area code
8883000
Former name or former address, if changed since last report
N/A
Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common
13,277,470,000
Preferred
960
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein
Item no. 9
Change in Shareholdings of Directors and Principal Officers
DMCI Holdings, Inc.
DMC
PSE Disclosure Form 13-1 - Change in Shareholdings of
Directors and Principal Officers
References: SRC Rule 23 (SEC Form 23-B) and
Section 13 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure
DMC Share transaction made by Director/Officer of the Corporation
Background/Description of the Disclosure
In compliance with the Revised Disclosure Rules of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), we hereby report the following DMC shares bought/sold by Ma. Edwina C. Laperal, Director and Treasurer of the Corporation:
Name of Person
Ma. Edwina C. Laperal
Position/Designation
Director and Treasurer
For Equity Securities
Securities Acquired (A) or
|
Type of Security /
Date of
Disposed (D)
Ownership Form Direct
Nature of Indirect Beneficial
Stock Symbol
Transaction
Number of
(A) or
Price per
(D) or Indirect (I)
Ownership
Shares
(D)
Share
Common/DMC
Jun 6, 2019
500,000
A
10.26
I
controlling shareholder of
the corporation
Number of Shares Owned after the Transaction
Direct3,315,000
Indirect83,955,076
Filed on behalf by:
Name
Brian Lim
Designation
Vice President & Senior Finance Officer
