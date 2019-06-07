Log in
DMCI : Change in Shareholdings of Director/Officer

06/07/2019 | 03:53am EDT

6/7/2019

Change in Shareholdings of Directors and Principal Officers

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

SEC FORM 17-C

CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17

OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE

AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER

  1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)
    Jun 7, 2019
  2. SEC Identification Number
    AS095002283
  3. BIR Tax Identification No.
    004-703-376-000
  4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter
    DMCI Holdings Inc.
  5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation
    Philippines
  6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only)
  7. Address of principal office
    3/F Dacon Bldg. 2281 Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City
    Postal Code
    1231
  8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code
    1. 8883000
  10. Former name or former address, if changed since last report
    N/A
  11. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA

Title of Each Class

Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding

Common

13,277,470,000

Preferred

960

11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein

Item no. 9

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Change in Shareholdings of Directors and Principal Officers

DMCI Holdings, Inc.

DMC

PSE Disclosure Form 13-1 - Change in Shareholdings of

Directors and Principal Officers

References: SRC Rule 23 (SEC Form 23-B) and

Section 13 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Subject of the Disclosure

DMC Share transaction made by Director/Officer of the Corporation

Background/Description of the Disclosure

In compliance with the Revised Disclosure Rules of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), we hereby report the following DMC shares bought/sold by Ma. Edwina C. Laperal, Director and Treasurer of the Corporation:

Name of Person

Ma. Edwina C. Laperal

Position/Designation

Director and Treasurer

For Equity Securities

Securities Acquired (A) or

Type of Security /

Date of

Disposed (D)

Ownership Form Direct

Nature of Indirect Beneficial

Stock Symbol

Transaction

Number of

(A) or

Price per

(D) or Indirect (I)

Ownership

Shares

(D)

Share

Common/DMC

Jun 6, 2019

500,000

A

10.26

I

controlling shareholder of

the corporation

Number of Shares Owned after the Transaction

Direct3,315,000

Indirect83,955,076

Filed on behalf by:

Name

Brian Lim

Designation

Vice President & Senior Finance Officer

Disclaimer

DMCI Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 07:52:05 UTC
