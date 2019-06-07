DMCI : Change in Shareholdings of Director/Officer

6/7/2019 Change in Shareholdings of Directors and Principal Officers

DMCI Holdings, Inc.

DMC

PSE Disclosure Form 13-1 - Change in Shareholdings of

Directors and Principal Officers

References: SRC Rule 23 (SEC Form 23-B) and

Section 13 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Subject of the Disclosure

DMC Share transaction made by Director/Officer of the Corporation

Background/Description of the Disclosure

In compliance with the Revised Disclosure Rules of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), we hereby report the following DMC shares bought/sold by Ma. Edwina C. Laperal, Director and Treasurer of the Corporation:

Name of Person Ma. Edwina C. Laperal Position/Designation Director and Treasurer For Equity Securities Securities Acquired (A) or Type of Security / Date of Disposed (D) Ownership Form Direct Nature of Indirect Beneficial Stock Symbol Transaction Number of (A) or Price per (D) or Indirect (I) Ownership Shares (D) Share Common/DMC Jun 6, 2019 500,000 A 10.26 I controlling shareholder of the corporation

Number of Shares Owned after the Transaction

Direct3,315,000

Indirect83,955,076

Filed on behalf by: