DMCI : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Director

subject to any contract, arrangement or understanding which gives such person voting power or investment power with respect

held by a corporation of which such person is a controlling shareholder; or

held by a partnership in which such person is a general partner;

held by members of a person's immediate family sharing the same household;

A person will be deemed to have an indirect beneficial interest in any equity security which is:

Investment power which includes the power to dispose of, or to direct the disposition of, such security.

Voting power which includes the power to vote, or to direct the voting of, such security; and/or

(1) A person is directly or indirectly the beneficial owner of any equity security with respect to which he has or shares:

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of equity securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. (Print or Type Responses)

If the reporting person previously owned 5% or more but less than 10%, provide the disclosure requirements set forth on page 3 of this Form.

FOR REPORTING PERSONS WHO PREVIOUSLY OWNED 5% OR MORE BUT LESS THAN 10%

DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS

Item 1. Security and Issuer

State the title of the class of equity securities to which this Form relates and the name and address of the principal executive offices of the issuer of such securities.

Item 2. Identity and Background

If the person filing this Form is a corporation, partnership, syndicate or other group of persons, state its name, the province, country or other place of its organization, its principal business, the address of its principal office and the information required by (d) and (e) of this Item. If the person filing this statement is a natural person, provide the information specified in (a) through (f) of this Item with respect to such person(s).

Name; Residence or business address; Present principal occupation or employment and the name, principal business and address of any corporation or other organization in which such employment is conducted; Whether or not, during the last five years, such person has been convicted in a criminal proceeding (excluding traffic violations or similar misdemeanors) and, if so, give the dates, nature of conviction, name and location of court, any penalty imposed, or other disposition of the case; Whether or not, during the last five years, such person was a party to a civil proceeding of a judicial or administrative body of competent jurisdiction, domestic or foreign, and as a result of such proceeding was or is subject to any order, judgment or decree, not subsequently reversed, suspended or vacated, permanently or temporarily enjoining, barring, suspending or otherwise limiting involvement in any type of business, securities, commodities or banking; and Citizenship.

Item 3. Purpose of Transaction

State the purpose or purposes of the acquisition of securities of the issuer. Describe any plans or proposals which the reporting persons may have which relate to or would result in:

The acquisition by any person of additional securities of the issuer, or the disposition of securities of the issuer; An extraordinary corporate transaction, such as a merger, reorganization or liquidation, involving the issuer or any of its subsidiaries; A sale or transfer of a material amount of assets of the issuer or of any of its subsidiaries; Any change in the present board of directors or management of the issuer, including any plans or proposals to change the number or term of directors or to fill any existing vacancies on the board; Any material change in the present capitalization or dividend policy of the issuer; Any other material change in the issuer's business or corporate structure; Changes in the issuer's charter, bylaws or instruments corresponding thereto or other actions which may impede the acquisition of control of the issuer by any person; Causing a class of securities of the issuer to be delisted from a securities exchange; Any action similar to any of those enumerated above.

Item 4. Interest in Securities of the Issuer