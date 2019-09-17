Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.  >  DMCI Holdings Inc.    DMC   PHY2088F1004

DMCI HOLDINGS INC.

(DMC)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DMCI : Maynilad's receipt of the Supreme Court En Banc decision in the case of Maynilad v. The Secretary of DENR, et al.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 08:57pm EDT

C06386-2019

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

SEC FORM 17-C

CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17

OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE

AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER

  1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)
    Sep 18, 2019
  2. SEC Identification Number
    AS095002283
  3. BIR Tax Identification No.
    004-703-376-000
  4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter
    DMCI Holdings Inc.
  5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation
    Philippines
  6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only)
  7. Address of principal office
    3/F Dacon Bldg. 2281 Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City
    Postal Code
    1231
  8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code
    1. 8883000
  10. Former name or former address, if changed since last report
    N/A
  11. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA

Title of Each Class

Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding

Common

13,277,470,000

Preferred

960

11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein

Item no. 9

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

DMCI Holdings, Inc.

DMC

PSE Disclosure Form 4-30 - Material Information/Transactions

References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and

Sections 4.1 and 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Subject of the Disclosure

Maynilad's receipt of the Supreme Court En Banc decision in the case of Maynilad v. The Secretary of DENR, et al.

Background/Description of the Disclosure

On 17 September 2019, Maynilad Water Services, Inc. ("Maynilad"), through its external counsel, received a copy of the Supreme Court En Banc decision in the case of Maynilad v. The Secretary of DENR, et al (the "Decision").

The Supreme Court affirmed, with modifications, the decisions of the Court of Appeals finding Maynilad, Manila Water Company, Inc. (collectively, the "Concessionaires"), and the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System ("MWSS") guilty of violating Sec. 8 of the Clean Water Act ("CWA"). Sec. 8 of the CWA mandates MWSS, as the government agency vested with the duty to provide water and sewerage services, and/or the concessionaires in Metro Manila and other highly urbanized cities (as defined in the Local Government Code) to connect all existing sewage lines to the available sewerage system within five years from the CWA's effectivity, or from 6 May 2004.

For violating Sec. 8 of the CWA, the Supreme Court held each of the Concessionaires jointly and severally liable with the MWSS for PhP921,464,184.00 for the period 7 May 2009 (the day following the lapse of the five-year period provided in Sec. 8) to 6 August 2019, the date of the Decision's promulgation. The fine is to be paid within 15 days from the time the Decision becomes final. In addition, MWSS and the Concessionaires will be liable for the initial amount of PhP322,102.00 a day, subject to a further 10% increase every two years pursuant to Sec. 28 of the CWA, until full compliance with the mandate of Sec. 8. A 6% interest will be imposed on the total amount of the fines should there be a delay in its payment.

The Decision also enjoins all water supply and sewerage facilities and/or concessionaires in Metro Manila and other highly urbanized cities to comply strictly with Sec. 8 of the CWA.

Maynilad shall file a Motion for Reconsideration of the Decision with the Supreme Court on or before 2 October 2019.

Other Relevant Information

None.

Filed on behalf by:

Name

Brian Lim

Designation

Vice President & Senior Finance Officer

Disclaimer

DMCI Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 00:56:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DMCI HOLDINGS INC.
09/11Philippine regulator recommends lifting suspension on nickel miner
RE
08/27DMCI : Mining ships 41% more nickel ore in H1
AQ
08/22DMCI : Power sales surge 19% in H1
AQ
08/22PRESS RELEASE : DMCI Power sales volume up 19% in H1
PU
08/18PRESS RELEASE : DMCI Homes expects sales boost from QC projects
PU
08/16DMCI : books 22% income drop in H1
AQ
08/13PRESS RELEASE : DMCI Holdings books P6.7b in H1
PU
07/04DMCI : Public Ownership Report as of June 30 2019
PU
06/08DMCI : Homes land bank reaches P10.2 billion in Q1
AQ
06/08DMCI : Homes continues 'land bank' expansion
AQ
More news
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2019 82 802 M
EBIT 2019 18 422 M
Net income 2019 13 835 M
Debt 2019 18 682 M
Yield 2019 5,45%
P/E ratio 2019 8,72x
P/E ratio 2020 7,42x
EV / Sales2019 1,68x
EV / Sales2020 1,35x
Capitalization 121 B
Chart DMCI HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
DMCI Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 11,92  PHP
Last Close Price 9,10  PHP
Spread / Highest target 53,8%
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Isidro Almeda Consunji Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Herbert M. Consunji CFO, Executive Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Cesar A. Buenaventura Vice Chairman
Jorge A. Consunji Non-Executive Director
Maria Edwina C. Laperal Treasurer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DMCI HOLDINGS INC.2 315
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL25.80%119 589
3M COMPANY-10.95%97 608
SIEMENS AG-0.70%84 058
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY23.91%81 860
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS23.76%50 718
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group