DMCI : Maynilad's receipt of the Supreme Court En Banc decision in the case of Maynilad v. The Secretary of DENR, et al.

DMCI Holdings, Inc.

DMC

PSE Disclosure Form 4-30 - Material Information/Transactions

Maynilad's receipt of the Supreme Court En Banc decision in the case of Maynilad v. The Secretary of DENR, et al.

Background/Description of the Disclosure

On 17 September 2019, Maynilad Water Services, Inc. ("Maynilad"), through its external counsel, received a copy of the Supreme Court En Banc decision in the case of Maynilad v. The Secretary of DENR, et al (the "Decision").

The Supreme Court affirmed, with modifications, the decisions of the Court of Appeals finding Maynilad, Manila Water Company, Inc. (collectively, the "Concessionaires"), and the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System ("MWSS") guilty of violating Sec. 8 of the Clean Water Act ("CWA"). Sec. 8 of the CWA mandates MWSS, as the government agency vested with the duty to provide water and sewerage services, and/or the concessionaires in Metro Manila and other highly urbanized cities (as defined in the Local Government Code) to connect all existing sewage lines to the available sewerage system within five years from the CWA's effectivity, or from 6 May 2004.

For violating Sec. 8 of the CWA, the Supreme Court held each of the Concessionaires jointly and severally liable with the MWSS for PhP921,464,184.00 for the period 7 May 2009 (the day following the lapse of the five-year period provided in Sec. 8) to 6 August 2019, the date of the Decision's promulgation. The fine is to be paid within 15 days from the time the Decision becomes final. In addition, MWSS and the Concessionaires will be liable for the initial amount of PhP322,102.00 a day, subject to a further 10% increase every two years pursuant to Sec. 28 of the CWA, until full compliance with the mandate of Sec. 8. A 6% interest will be imposed on the total amount of the fines should there be a delay in its payment.

The Decision also enjoins all water supply and sewerage facilities and/or concessionaires in Metro Manila and other highly urbanized cities to comply strictly with Sec. 8 of the CWA.

Maynilad shall file a Motion for Reconsideration of the Decision with the Supreme Court on or before 2 October 2019.

