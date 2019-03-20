Log in
DMCI Holdings Inc.    DMC   PHY2088F1004

DMCI HOLDINGS INC.

(DMC)
My previous session
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

DMCI : Philippine nickel producer DMCI sees tough year with mine shut, inventory declining

03/20/2019 | 10:59pm EDT
A view of nickel ore stockpiles at DMCI Mining Corporation's mine in Sta Cruz Zambales

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine nickel producer DMCI Mining Corp, a unit of conglomerate DMCI Holdings Inc, on Thursday said it expected 2019 to be a tough year, with one of its two mines still suspended and its inventory almost depleted.

DMCI's mines, operated by subsidiaries Berong Nickel Corp and Zambales Diversified Metals Corp, were among those ordered shut in 2016 when the government launched an industry-wide crackdown on miners as part of a push to ramp up environmental protection.

The closures and the threat of more mines being suspended in what, at the time, was the world's top nickel ore supplier dramatically lifted prices for nickel.

The Philippines, which has 30 nickel mines, is now the world's No. 2 nickel ore supplier, behind Indonesia which has been ramping up shipments after lifting a ban on metal exports in 2017.

The countries are the main suppliers of ores to top market China, which uses them to make stainless steel and materials for batteries.

The Philippines' environment ministry lifted the suspension order on the Berong mine in November last year, but the Zambales Diversified mine remains closed. The two sites account for about 2 percent of the country's total nickel ore output.

Despite the closures, DMCI has been able to continue selling ores from its stockpiles and made a net profit of 190 million Philippine pesos ($3.6 million) last year, compared with a profit of 99 million pesos in 2017.

But it expects 2019 to be a "tough" year.

"We will be shipping mostly lower grade nickel which fetches a lower price in the market," DMCI President Cesar Simbulan said in a statement to the local stock exchange. "Our inventory is also nearly depleted."

DMCI shipped 643,000 wet tonnes of nickel ore in 2018, a 22-percent increase from 525,000 tonnes the year before. The average nickel grade of the shipments stood at 1.70 percent, compared with 1.51 percent the year before.

The company this year expects to ship nickel ore with an average grade of 1.57 percent.

DMCI said its Zambales mine may be permitted to operate again if it meets certain conditions, including continued rehabilitation and reforestation of the mine site.

It said a plan had been submitted to the environment ministry to address those conditions.

(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Joseph Radford)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DMCI HOLDINGS INC. End-of-day quote.
LME NICKEL CASH 2.22% 13095 End-of-day quote.25.43%
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2018 83 816 M
EBIT 2018 21 818 M
Net income 2018 15 247 M
Debt 2018 17 039 M
Yield 2018 4,22%
P/E ratio 2018 10,40
P/E ratio 2019 9,77
EV / Sales 2018 2,09x
EV / Sales 2019 2,00x
Capitalization 158 B
Chart DMCI HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
DMCI Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 13,2  PHP
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Isidro Almeda Consunji Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Herbert M. Consunji CFO, Executive Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Cesar A. Buenaventura Vice Chairman
Jorge A. Consunji Non-Executive Director
Maria Edwina C. Laperal Treasurer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DMCI HOLDINGS INC.2 989
3M COMPANY9.70%120 354
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL19.01%114 529
SIEMENS2.18%95 972
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY34.61%88 705
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS15.23%47 901
