DMCI HOLDINGS INC.

(DMC)
DMCI : Public Ownership Report as of June 30 2019

07/04/2019

CR04188-2019

The PSE makes no representation on the accuracy, validity, correctness and completeness of the information stated in the respective PORs of listed companies. The PSE shall use the information contained in the POR submitted by the company in computing a company's weight in the index and this may be updated or adjusted consistent with the policy of the Exchange in managing the PSEi and sector indices.

DMCI Holdings, Inc.

DMC

PSE Disclosure Form POR-1 - Public Ownership Report

Reference: Amended Rule on Minimum Public Ownership

Report Type

Monthly

Quarterly

Others

Report Date

Jun 30, 2019

Computation of Public Ownership

Number of Issued and

Outstanding13,277,470,000

Common Shares

Less: Number of

Treasury0

Common Shares, if any

Number of Outstanding 13,277,470,000

Common Shares

Less :

A. Directors

Name

Direct

Indirect

Total direct & indirect shares

% to Total Outstanding Shares

ISIDRO A. CONSUNJI

65,000

21,046,690

21,111,690

0.16

CESAR A. BUENAVENTURA

900,000

5,700,000

6,600,000

0.05

JORGE A. CONSUNJI

5,000

1,898,565

1,903,565

0.01

HERBERT M. CONSUNJI

23,000

0

23,000

0

LUZ CONSUELO A. CONSUNJI

1,000

0

1,000

0

MA. EDWINA C. LAPERAL

3,315,000

83,955,076

87,270,076

0.66

MARIA CRISTINA C. GOTIANUN

5,500

105,205,450

105,210,950

0.79

ANTONIO JOSE U. PERIQUET

125,000

3,251,850

3,376,850

0.03

HONORIO O. REYES-LAO

175,000

0

175,000

0

4,614,500

221,057,631

225,672,131

1.7

B. Officers

Name

Direct

Indirect

Total direct & indirect shares

% to Total Outstanding Shares

VICTOR S. LIMLINGAN

5,000

0

5,000

0

NOEL A. LAMAN

100,000

0

100,000

0

MA. PILAR P. GUTIERREZ

0

0

0

0

BRIAN T. LIM

0

0

0

0

CHERUBIM O. MOJICA

0

0

0

0

105,000

0

105,000

0

C. Principal/Substantial Stockholders

Name

Direct

Indirect

Total direct & indirect shares

% to Total Outstanding Shares

DACON CORPORATION

6,839,387,809

782,275

6,840,170,084

51.52

DFC HOLDINGS INC.

2,380,442,010

0

2,380,442,010

17.93

9,219,829,819

782,275

9,220,612,094

69.45

D. Affiliates

Name

Direct

Indirect

Total direct & indirect shares

% to Total Outstanding Shares

NONE

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

E. Government

Name

Direct

Indirect

Total direct & indirect shares

% to Total Outstanding Shares

NONE

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

F. Banks

Name

Direct

Indirect

Total direct & indirect shares

% to Total Outstanding Shares

NONE

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

G. Employees

Name

Direct

Indirect

Total direct & indirect

% to Total Outstanding

shares

Shares

DMCI MULTI-EMPLOYER RETIREMENT

112,900,000

0

112,900,000

0.85

FUND

112,900,000

0

112,900,000

0.85

H. Lock-Up Shares

Name

Direct

Indirect

Total direct & indirect shares

% to Total Outstanding Shares

NONE

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

I. Others

Name

Direct

Indirect

Total direct & indirect shares

% to Total Outstanding Shares

NONE

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Number of Listed

13,277,470,000

Common Shares

Total Number of

9,559,289,225

Non-Public Shares

Total Number of Shares

Owned3,718,180,775 by the Public

Public Ownership

28.00

Percentage

Other Relevant Information

None

Filed on behalf by:

Name

Brian Lim

Designation

Vice President & Senior Finance Officer

Disclaimer

DMCI Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 06:47:09 UTC
