DMCI : Public Ownership Report as of June 30 2019
07/04/2019 | 02:48am EDT
CR04188-2019
DMCI Holdings, Inc.
DMC
PSE Disclosure Form POR-1 - Public Ownership Report
Reference: Amended Rule on Minimum Public Ownership
Report Type
Monthly
Quarterly
Others
Computation of Public Ownership
Number of Issued and
Outstanding 13,277,470,000
Common Shares
Less: Number of
Treasury
0
Common Shares, if any
Number of Outstanding
13,277,470,000
Common Shares
Less :
A. Directors
Name
Direct
Indirect
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
ISIDRO A. CONSUNJI
65,000
21,046,690
21,111,690
0.16
CESAR A. BUENAVENTURA
900,000
5,700,000
6,600,000
0.05
JORGE A. CONSUNJI
5,000
1,898,565
1,903,565
0.01
HERBERT M. CONSUNJI
23,000
0
23,000
0
LUZ CONSUELO A. CONSUNJI
1,000
0
1,000
0
MA. EDWINA C. LAPERAL
3,315,000
83,955,076
87,270,076
0.66
MARIA CRISTINA C. GOTIANUN
5,500
105,205,450
105,210,950
0.79
ANTONIO JOSE U. PERIQUET
125,000
3,251,850
3,376,850
0.03
HONORIO O. REYES-LAO
175,000
0
175,000
0
4,614,500
221,057,631
225,672,131
1.7
B. Officers
Name
Direct
Indirect
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
VICTOR S. LIMLINGAN
5,000
0
5,000
0
NOEL A. LAMAN
100,000
0
100,000
0
MA. PILAR P. GUTIERREZ
0
0
0
0
BRIAN T. LIM
0
0
0
0
CHERUBIM O. MOJICA
0
0
0
0
105,000
0
105,000
0
C. Principal/Substantial Stockholders
Name
Direct
Indirect
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
DACON CORPORATION
6,839,387,809
782,275
6,840,170,084
51.52
DFC HOLDINGS INC.
2,380,442,010
0
2,380,442,010
17.93
9,219,829,819
782,275
9,220,612,094
69.45
D. Affiliates
Name
Direct
Indirect
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
NONE
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
E. Government
Name
Direct
Indirect
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
NONE
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
F. Banks
Name
Direct
Indirect
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
NONE
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
G. Employees
Name
Direct
Indirect
Total direct & indirect
% to Total Outstanding
shares
Shares
DMCI MULTI-EMPLOYER RETIREMENT
112,900,000
0
112,900,000
0.85
FUND
112,900,000
0
112,900,000
0.85
H. Lock-Up Shares
Name
Direct
Indirect
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
NONE
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
I. Others
Name
Direct
Indirect
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
NONE
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Number of Listed
13,277,470,000
Common Shares
Total Number of
9,559,289,225
Non-Public Shares
Total Number of Shares
Owned
3,718,180,775 by the Public
Public Ownership
28.00
Percentage
Other Relevant Information
None
Filed on behalf by:
Name
Brian Lim
Designation
Vice President & Senior Finance Officer
Sales 2019
86 395 M
EBIT 2019
19 786 M
Net income 2019
14 726 M
Debt 2019
16 933 M
Yield 2019
4,90%
P/E ratio 2019
9,28x
P/E ratio 2020
7,84x
EV / Sales2019
1,78x
EV / Sales2020
1,43x
Capitalization
137 B
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
9
Average target price
12,5 PHP
Last Close Price
10,3 PHP
Spread / Highest target
35,9%
Spread / Average Target
21,1%
Spread / Lowest Target
7,18%
