DMCI : Public Ownership Report as of June 30 2019

CR04188-2019

The PSE makes no representation on the accuracy, validity, correctness and completeness of the information stated in the respective PORs of listed companies. The PSE shall use the information contained in the POR submitted by the company in computing a company's weight in the index and this may be updated or adjusted consistent with the policy of the Exchange in managing the PSEi and sector indices.

DMCI Holdings, Inc.

DMC

PSE Disclosure Form POR-1 - Public Ownership Report

Reference: Amended Rule on Minimum Public Ownership

Report Type

Monthly

Quarterly

Others

Report Date Jun 30, 2019

Computation of Public Ownership

Number of Issued and

Outstanding13,277,470,000

Common Shares

Less: Number of

Treasury0

Common Shares, if any

Number of Outstanding 13,277,470,000

Common Shares

Less :

A. Directors