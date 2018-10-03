DMCI : Public Ownership Report as of September 30, 2018

CR06007-2018

DMCI Holdings, Inc.

DMC

PSE Disclosure Form POR-1 - Public Ownership Report Reference: Amended Rule on Minimum Public Ownership

Report Date Sep 30, 2018

Computation of Public Ownership

Number of Issued and Outstanding Common Shares 13,277,470,000 Less: Number of Treasury Common Shares, if any 0 Number of Outstanding Common Shares 13,277,470,000

Less :

A. Directors

Name Direct Indirect Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares ISIDRO A. CONSUNJI 65,000 21,046,690 21,111,690 0.16 CESAR A. BUENAVENTURA 900,000 5,700,000 6,600,000 0.05 VICTOR A. CONSUNJI 5,000 54,588,045 54,593,045 0.41 JORGE A. CONSUNJI 5,000 1,898,565 1,903,565 0.01 HERBERT M. CONSUNJI 23,000 0 23,000 0 MA. EDWINA C. LAPERAL 3,315,000 83,455,076 86,770,076 0.65 LUZ CONSUELO A. CONSUNJI 1,000 0 1,000 0 HONORIO O. REYES-LAO 175,000 0 175,000 0 ANTONIO JOSE U. PERIQUET 125,000 3,251,850 3,376,850 0.03 4,614,000 169,940,226 174,554,226 1.31

B. Officers

Name Direct Indirect Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares MARIA CRISTINA C. GOTIANUN 5,500 105,205,450 105,210,950 0.79 VICTOR S. LIMLINGAN 5,000 0 5,000 0 NOEL A. LAMAN 100,000 0 100,000 0 MA. PILAR P. GUTIERREZ 0 0 0 0 BRIAN T. LIM 0 0 0 0 CHERUBIM O. MOJICA 0 0 0 0 110,500 105,205,450 105,315,950 0.79

C. Principal/Substantial Stockholders

Name Direct Indirect Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares Dacon Corporation 6,839,387,809 782,275 6,840,170,084 51.52 DFC Holdings, Inc. 2,380,442,010 0 2,380,442,010 17.93 9,219,829,819 782,275 9,220,612,094 69.45

D. Affiliates

Name Direct Indirect Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares NONE 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

E. Government

Name Direct Indirect Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares NONE 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

F. Banks

Name Direct Indirect Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares NONE 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

G. Employees

Name Direct Indirect Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares DMCI Multi-Employer Retirement Fund 112,900,000 0 112,900,000 0.85 112,900,000 0 112,900,000 0.85

H. Lock-Up Shares

Name Direct Indirect Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares NONE 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

I. Others

Name Direct Indirect Total direct & indirect shares % to Total Outstanding Shares NONE 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Number of Listed Common Shares 13,277,470,000 Total Number of Non-Public Shares 9,613,382,270 Total Number of Shares Owned by the Public 3,664,087,730 Public Ownership Percentage 27.60

Other Relevant Information

NONE.

