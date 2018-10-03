DMCI : Public Ownership Report as of September 30, 2018
10/03/2018 | 03:13am CEST
CR06007-2018
DMCI Holdings, Inc.
DMC
PSE Disclosure Form POR-1 - Public Ownership Report Reference: Amended Rule on Minimum Public Ownership
Report Type
Monthly
Quarterly
Others
Computation of Public Ownership
Number of Issued and Outstanding Common Shares
13,277,470,000
Less: Number of Treasury
Common Shares, if any
0
Number of Outstanding Common Shares
13,277,470,000
Less :
A. Directors
Name
Direct
Indirect
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
ISIDRO A. CONSUNJI
65,000
21,046,690
21,111,690
0.16
CESAR A. BUENAVENTURA
900,000
5,700,000
6,600,000
0.05
VICTOR A. CONSUNJI
5,000
54,588,045
54,593,045
0.41
JORGE A. CONSUNJI
5,000
1,898,565
1,903,565
0.01
HERBERT M. CONSUNJI
23,000
0
23,000
0
MA. EDWINA C. LAPERAL
3,315,000
83,455,076
86,770,076
0.65
LUZ CONSUELO A. CONSUNJI
1,000
0
1,000
0
HONORIO O. REYES-LAO
175,000
0
175,000
0
ANTONIO JOSE U. PERIQUET
125,000
3,251,850
3,376,850
0.03
4,614,000
169,940,226
174,554,226
1.31
B. Officers
Name
Direct
Indirect
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
MARIA CRISTINA C. GOTIANUN
5,500
105,205,450
105,210,950
0.79
VICTOR S. LIMLINGAN
5,000
0
5,000
0
NOEL A. LAMAN
100,000
0
100,000
0
MA. PILAR P. GUTIERREZ
0
0
0
0
BRIAN T. LIM
0
0
0
0
CHERUBIM O. MOJICA
0
0
0
0
110,500
105,205,450
105,315,950
0.79
C. Principal/Substantial Stockholders
Name
Direct
Indirect
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
Dacon Corporation
6,839,387,809
782,275
6,840,170,084
51.52
DFC Holdings, Inc.
2,380,442,010
0
2,380,442,010
17.93
9,219,829,819
782,275
9,220,612,094
69.45
D. Affiliates
Name
Direct
Indirect
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
NONE
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
E. Government
Name
Direct
Indirect
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
NONE
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
F. Banks
Name
Direct
Indirect
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
NONE
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
G. Employees
Name
Direct
Indirect
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding
Shares
DMCI Multi-Employer Retirement Fund
112,900,000
0
112,900,000
0.85
112,900,000
0
112,900,000
0.85
H. Lock-Up Shares
Name
Direct
Indirect
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
NONE
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
I. Others
Name
Direct
Indirect
Total direct & indirect shares
% to Total Outstanding Shares
NONE
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Number of Listed Common Shares
13,277,470,000
Total Number of Non-Public Shares
9,613,382,270
Total Number of Shares Owned by the Public
3,664,087,730
Public Ownership Percentage
27.60
Other Relevant Information
NONE.
