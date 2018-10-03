DMCI : Public Ownership Report as of September 30, 2018

Log in
10/03/2018 | 03:13am CEST

CR06007-2018

The PSE makes no representation on the accuracy, validity, correctness and completeness of the information stated in the respective PORs of listed companies. The PSE shall use the information contained in the POR submitted by the company in computing a company's weight in the index and this may be updated or adjusted consistent with the policy of the Exchange in managing the PSEi and sector indices.

DMCI Holdings, Inc.

DMC

PSE Disclosure Form POR-1 - Public Ownership Report Reference: Amended Rule on Minimum Public Ownership

Report Type

Monthly

Quarterly

Others

Report Date

Sep 30, 2018

Computation of Public Ownership

Number of Issued and Outstanding Common Shares

13,277,470,000

Less: Number of Treasury

Common Shares, if any

0

Number of Outstanding Common Shares

13,277,470,000

Less :

A. Directors

Name

Direct

Indirect

Total direct & indirect shares

% to Total Outstanding Shares

ISIDRO A. CONSUNJI

65,000

21,046,690

21,111,690

0.16

CESAR A. BUENAVENTURA

900,000

5,700,000

6,600,000

0.05

VICTOR A. CONSUNJI

5,000

54,588,045

54,593,045

0.41

JORGE A. CONSUNJI

5,000

1,898,565

1,903,565

0.01

HERBERT M. CONSUNJI

23,000

0

23,000

0

MA. EDWINA C. LAPERAL

3,315,000

83,455,076

86,770,076

0.65

LUZ CONSUELO A. CONSUNJI

1,000

0

1,000

0

HONORIO O. REYES-LAO

175,000

0

175,000

0

ANTONIO JOSE U. PERIQUET

125,000

3,251,850

3,376,850

0.03

4,614,000

169,940,226

174,554,226

1.31

B. Officers

Name

Direct

Indirect

Total direct & indirect shares

% to Total Outstanding Shares

MARIA CRISTINA C. GOTIANUN

5,500

105,205,450

105,210,950

0.79

VICTOR S. LIMLINGAN

5,000

0

5,000

0

NOEL A. LAMAN

100,000

0

100,000

0

MA. PILAR P. GUTIERREZ

0

0

0

0

BRIAN T. LIM

0

0

0

0

CHERUBIM O. MOJICA

0

0

0

0

110,500

105,205,450

105,315,950

0.79

C. Principal/Substantial Stockholders

Name

Direct

Indirect

Total direct & indirect shares

% to Total Outstanding Shares

Dacon Corporation

6,839,387,809

782,275

6,840,170,084

51.52

DFC Holdings, Inc.

2,380,442,010

0

2,380,442,010

17.93

9,219,829,819

782,275

9,220,612,094

69.45

D. Affiliates

Name

Direct

Indirect

Total direct & indirect shares

% to Total Outstanding Shares

NONE

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

E. Government

Name

Direct

Indirect

Total direct & indirect shares

% to Total Outstanding Shares

NONE

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

F. Banks

Name

Direct

Indirect

Total direct & indirect shares

% to Total Outstanding Shares

NONE

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

G. Employees

Name

Direct

Indirect

Total direct & indirect shares

% to Total Outstanding

Shares

DMCI Multi-Employer Retirement Fund

112,900,000

0

112,900,000

0.85

112,900,000

0

112,900,000

0.85

H. Lock-Up Shares

Name

Direct

Indirect

Total direct & indirect shares

% to Total Outstanding Shares

NONE

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

I. Others

Name

Direct

Indirect

Total direct & indirect shares

% to Total Outstanding Shares

NONE

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Number of Listed Common Shares

13,277,470,000

Total Number of Non-Public Shares

9,613,382,270

Total Number of Shares Owned by the Public

3,664,087,730

Public Ownership Percentage

27.60

Other Relevant Information

NONE.

Filed on behalf by:

Name

Brian Lim

Designation

Vice President & Senior Finance Officer

Disclaimer

DMCI Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 01:12:03 UTC
