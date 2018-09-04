Log in
DMCI : Redemption of Preferred Shares for the month of August 2018

09/04/2018 | 05:32am CEST

C05927-2018

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

SEC FORM 17-C

CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17 OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE

AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER

  • 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)

    Sep 4, 2018

  • 2. SEC Identification Number AS095002283

  • 3. BIR Tax Identification No.

    004-703-376-000

  • 4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter

    DMCI Holdings, Inc.

  • 5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation

    Philippines

  • 6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only)

  • 7. Address of principal office

    3/F Dacon Bldg. 2281 Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City Postal Code 1231

  • 8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code

    (632) 888 3000

  • 9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N.A.

  • 10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA

11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein

Item No. 9

Title of Each Class

Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding

Common

13,277,470,000

Preferred

3,780

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

DMCI Holdings, Inc.

DMC

PSE Disclosure Form 4-21 - Redemption of Security

References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and

Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Subject of the Disclosure

Monthly Report on Redemption of Preferred Shares

Background/Description of the Disclosure

The Company has no redemption of Preferred Shares for the month of August 2018.

Date of Approval by Board of Directors

Aug 31, 2018

Record Date, if applicable

N/A

Redemption Price

0

Redemption Period

August 1 - 31, 2018

Redemption Date

Aug 31, 2018

Effects on the capital structure

Issued Shares

Type of Security/Stock Symbol

Before

After

Common/DMC

13,277,470,000

13,277,470,000

Preferred/DMCP

3,780

3,780

Outstanding Shares

Type of Security/Stock Symbol

Before

After

Common/DMC

13,277,470,000

13,277,470,000

Preferred/DMCP

3,780

3,780

Treasury Shares

Type of Security/Stock Symbol

Before

After

None

0

0

Listed Shares

Type of Security/Stock Symbol

Before

After

Common/DMC

13,277,470,000

13,277,470,000

Preferred/DMCP

3,780

3,780

Effect(s) on foreign ownership level, if any

None

Other Relevant Information

None

Filed on behalf by:

Name

Herbert Consunji

Designation

Executive Vice President & Chief Finance Officer

Disclaimer

DMCI Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 03:31:02 UTC
