DMCI : Redemption of Preferred Shares for the month of December 2018

C00022-2019

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

SEC FORM 17-C

CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17 OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE

AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER

1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jan 2, 2019

2. SEC Identification Number AS095002283

3. BIR Tax Identification No. 004-703-376-000

4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter DMCI Holdings, Inc.

5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines

6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only)

7. Address of principal office 3/F Dacon Bldg. 2281 Chino Roces Avenue Makati City Postal Code 1231

8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 888 3000

9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A

10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA 11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item No. 9

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding Common 13,277,470,000 Preferred 960

DMCI Holdings, Inc.

DMC

PSE Disclosure Form 4-21 - Redemption of Security

References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and

Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Subject of the Disclosure

Redemption of Preferred Shares for the month of December 2018

Background/Description of the Disclosure

The Company has no redemption of Preferred Shares for the month of December 2018

Date of Approval by Board of Directors Dec 28, 2018 Record Date, if applicable N/A Redemption Price 0 Redemption Period December 1-31, 2018 Redemption Date Dec 28, 2018 Effects on the capital structure

Issued Shares

Type of Security/Stock Symbol Before After Common/DMC 13,277,470,000 13,277,470,000 Preferred/DMCP 960 960

Outstanding Shares

Type of Security/Stock Symbol Before After Common/DMC 13,277,470,000 13,277,470,000 Preferred/DMCP 960 960

Treasury Shares

Type of Security/Stock Symbol Before After None 0 0

Listed Shares

Type of Security/Stock Symbol Before After Common/DMC 13,277,470,000 13,277,470,000 Preferred/DMCP 960 960

Effect(s) on foreign ownership level, if any None

Other Relevant Information

None

