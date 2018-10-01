DMCI : Redemption of Preferred Shares for the month of September 2018

9. Former name or former address, if changed since last reportN/A
DMCI Holdings, Inc.
DMC
PSE Disclosure Form 4-21 - Redemption of Security
References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure
Monthly Report on Redemption of Preferred Shares
Background/Description of the Disclosure
The Company has no redemption of Preferred Shares for the month of September 2018
