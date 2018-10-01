Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.  >  DMCI Holdings Inc.    DMC   PHY2088F1004

DMCI HOLDINGS INC. (DMC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

DMCI : Redemption of Preferred Shares for the month of September 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 07:47am CEST

C06506-2018

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

SEC FORM 17-C

CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17 OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE

AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER

  • 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)

    Oct 1, 2018

  • 2. SEC Identification Number AS095002283

  • 3. BIR Tax Identification No.

    004-703-376-000

  • 4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter

    DMCI Holdings, Inc.

  • 5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation

    Philippines

  • 6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only)

  • 7. Address of principal office

    3/F Dacon Bldg. 2281 Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City Postal Code 1231

  • 8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code

    (632) 888 3000

  • 9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A

  • 10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA

11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein

Item No. 9

Title of Each Class

Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding

Common

13,277,470,000

Preferred

3,780

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

DMCI Holdings, Inc.

DMC

PSE Disclosure Form 4-21 - Redemption of Security

References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and

Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Subject of the Disclosure

Monthly Report on Redemption of Preferred Shares

Background/Description of the Disclosure

The Company has no redemption of Preferred Shares for the month of September 2018

Date of Approval by Board of Directors

Sep 28, 2018

Record Date, if applicable

N/A

Redemption Price

0

Redemption Period

September 1-30, 2018

Redemption Date

Sep 30, 2018

Effects on the capital structure

Issued Shares

Type of Security/Stock Symbol

Before

After

Common/DMC

13,277,470,000

13,277,470,000

Preferred/DMCP

3,780

3,780

Outstanding Shares

Type of Security/Stock Symbol

Before

After

Common/DMC

13,277,470,000

13,277,470,000

Preferred/DMCP

3,780

3,780

Treasury Shares

Type of Security/Stock Symbol

Before

After

None

0

0

Listed Shares

Type of Security/Stock Symbol

Before

After

Common/DMC

13,277,470,000

13,277,470,000

Preferred/DMCP

3,780

3,780

Effect(s) on foreign ownership level, if any

None

Other Relevant Information

None

Filed on behalf by:

Name

Brian Lim

Designation

Vice President & Senior Finance Officer

Disclaimer

DMCI Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 05:46:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DMCI HOLDINGS INC.
07:47aDMCI : Redemption of Preferred Shares for the month of September 2018
PU
09/27DMCI : Strong condo sales seen to boost DMCI Homes income this year
AQ
09/27DMCI : sells 99% of Pasig condo units for P7.5 billion
AQ
09/04DMCI : Redemption of Preferred Shares for the month of August 2018
PU
09/03DMCI : to hire 2,000 skilled workers in Q3 this year
AQ
08/29DMCI : Homes earns 41% more in 6 months
AQ
08/29DMCI : Homes income rises 41% to P2.48 billion in H1
AQ
08/24DMCI : to pour P49 billion into socialized housing, students' high-rise dorms
AQ
08/23DMCI : Power Q2 sales volume grows 20%
AQ
08/23PRESS RELEASE : DMCI Power delivers record H1 sales
PU
More news
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2018 87 684 M
EBIT 2018 23 656 M
Net income 2018 16 135 M
Debt 2018 17 346 M
Yield 2018 4,16%
P/E ratio 2018 9,35
P/E ratio 2019 9,01
EV / Sales 2018 1,92x
EV / Sales 2019 1,79x
Capitalization 151 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 13,9  PHP
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Isidro Almeda Consunji Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Herbert M. Consunji CFO, Executive Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Cesar A. Buenaventura Vice Chairman
Jorge A. Consunji Non-Executive Director
Victor A. Consunji Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DMCI HOLDINGS INC.2 800
3M COMPANY-10.48%123 253
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL8.50%122 798
SIEMENS-5.00%109 939
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-35.30%100 208
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-15.42%47 613
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.