Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.  >  DMCI Holdings Inc.    DMC   PHY2088F1004

DMCI HOLDINGS INC. (DMC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Press Release: D.M. Consunji net income up by 36% for the first half of 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 09:46am CEST

C05699-2018

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

SEC FORM 17-C

CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17 OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE

AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER

  • 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)

    Aug 20, 2018

  • 2. SEC Identification Number AS09500283

  • 3. BIR Tax Identification No.

    004-703-376-000

  • 4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter

    DMCI Holdings, Inc.

  • 5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation

    Philippines

  • 6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only)

  • 7. Address of principal office

    3/F Dacon Bldg. 2281 Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City Postal Code 1231

  • 8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code

    (632) 888 3000

  • 9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N.A.

  • 10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA

11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein

Item No. 9

Title of Each Class

Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding

Common

13,277,470,000

Preferred

3,780

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

DMCI Holdings, Inc.

DMC

PSE Disclosure Form 4-31 - Press Release References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

D.M. CONSUNJI, INC. net income up by 36% for the first half of 2018

D.M. Consunji, Inc. (DMCI), the construction arm of DMCI Holdings, posted a revenue of Php 7.2 billion for the first half of 2018, driven by the performance of the building and infrastructure business units. This is 13% higher compared to the same period last year which was at Php 6.4 billion. This can be attributed to the increase in number of completed projects during the earlier part of the year.

The 1H 2018 net income is at Php 676 million, which is higher compared to Php 497 million during the same period last year. This was brought about by higher gross profit percentage of the business units due to late approval of variation orders already accomplished in the previous period.

Buildings grew their revenue by 48% this first semester, compared to the same period in 2017. This is due to more projects that have been completed during the first half of 2018, as compared to last year's first six months. Better performance is expected from the business unit due to ongoing projects, as well as newly-awarded projects that will commence later this year. The building business unit also continues to actively participate in ongoing bids and negotiations. The company is confident that these developments will further strengthen the portfolio for the coming year.

Infrastructure, on the other hand, suffered a dip in its revenue by 9% compared to the same period last year, due to delays brought about by right-of-way issues. However, the recent development in the availability of right-of-way will help improve the company's revenue for the balance of year. Furthermore, the ongoing bids and negotiations of privately-funded projects, and the government's rollout of the Build, Build, Build program, will help the company increase its order booking for next year.

The Energy business unit generated higher revenues this first semester compared to 2017 due to the commencement of the JG Summit Petrochemical expansion, which was awarded at the beginning of this year. The immediate resolution of government energy-related issues will improve the business unit's order book.

Utilities & Plants business unit, on the other hand, also experienced a drop in revenue due to delays in the award of bidded projects earlier this year. The business unit is looking at improving revenues towards the end of 2018.

"Overall, we still maintain a positive outlook for D.M. Consunji, Inc. for the second semester of this year," says President and CEO Jorge A. Consunji.

"We intend to be one of the major players participating in the rollout of infrastructure projects under the Build, Build, Build Program of the government, as well as in private construction projects."

DMCI expects to end the year with better results compared to 2017 due to cost reduction programs, and through improved efficiencies in its operations. As of June 30, the company's order book was at Php 29 billion, mostly in buildings and infrastructure, and these are likely to be higher by end of the year

###

None

Subject of the Disclosure

Background/Description of the Disclosure

Other Relevant Information

Filed on behalf by:

Name

Brian Lim

Designation

Vice President & Senior Finance Officer

Disclaimer

DMCI Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 07:45:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DMCI HOLDINGS INC.
09:46aPRESS RELEASE : D.M. Consunji net income up by 36% for the first half of 2018
PU
08/17DMCI : Mining braces for slower growth in H2
AQ
08/15DMCI : grows net profit to P9.2B
AQ
08/15DMCI : H1 earnings reach P9.2 billion
AQ
08/09DMCI : Notice of Analyst Briefing
PU
08/07DMCI : Notice of Media Briefing
PU
08/03DMCI : recognized for corporate governance
PU
07/17DMCI : Attendance in Corporate Governance Forum
PU
07/06DMCI : Public Ownership Report as of June 30, 2018
PU
06/26DMCI : Change in Shareholdings of an Officer
PU
More news
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2018 87 746 M
EBIT 2018 23 702 M
Net income 2018 16 195 M
Debt 2018 9 572 M
Yield 2018 4,28%
P/E ratio 2018 9,34
P/E ratio 2019 8,93
EV / Sales 2018 1,83x
EV / Sales 2019 1,73x
Capitalization 151 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 13,5  PHP
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Isidro Almeda Consunji Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Herbert M. Consunji CFO, Executive Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Cesar A. Buenaventura Vice Chairman
Jorge A. Consunji Non-Executive Director
Victor A. Consunji Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DMCI HOLDINGS INC.2 836
3M COMPANY-13.00%120 121
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL1.18%115 231
SIEMENS-5.29%106 936
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-29.51%106 900
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED6.32%47 796
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.