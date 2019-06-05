Log in
DMCI Holdings Inc.    DMC

DMCI HOLDINGS INC.

(DMC)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Press Release: DMCI Homes continues land bank expansion; posts higher Q1 net income

0
06/05/2019 | 09:23pm EDT

6/6/2019

Press Release

C03951-2019

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

SEC FORM 17-C

CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17

OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE

AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER

  1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)
    Jun 6, 2019
  2. SEC Identification Number
    AS095002283
  3. BIR Tax Identification No.
    004-703-376-000
  4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter
    DMCI Holdings Inc.
  5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation
    Philippines
  6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only)
  7. Address of principal office
    3/F Dacon Bldg. 2281 Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City
    Postal Code
    1231
  8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code
    (632) 8883000
  9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report
    N/A

6/6/2019

Press Release

10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA

Title of Each Class

Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding

Common

13,277,470,000

Preferred

960

11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein

Item no. 9

DMCI Holdings, Inc.
DMC

DMCI Holdings, Inc.

DMC

PSE Disclosure Form 4-31 - Press Release

References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C)

Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Subject of the Disclosure

DMCI Homes continues land bank expansion; posts higher Q1 net income

Background/Description of the Disclosure

Quadruple A developer DMCI Homes continues to grow its land bank amid its ongoing expansion.

From 125 hectares in March 2018, DMCI Homes' total land bank expanded to 150 hectares as of March 31 this year.

The property arm of DMCI Holdings, Inc. currently has a total land value of P10.2 billion, up by 71 percent from P6 billion from last year.

"We have to continue building our land bank as we continue to strengthen our presence in and outside Metro Manila, such as in Davao and Cebu," DMCI Homes President Alfredo Austria said.

"Every year, thousands of new households across different market segments are created all over the country, providing more opportunities for the industry," he added.

For this year alone, DMCI Homes is eyeing to launch 10 projects worth P104 billion, including its initial venture into the Cebu property market.

Also lined up for launch are new projects in Davao City, Quezon City, Las Piñas City, Pasig City, Mandaluyong City, and the City of Manila.

Meanwhile, two more condo buildings are set to be delivered by the company before yearend after completing six other residential structures early this year.

Set for turnover in the second half of 2019 are the Surya and Raja buildings of Alea Residences--the company's pioneering mid-rise condominium development in Bacoor City.

Known for its track record of delivering condominium projects on or ahead of time, DMCI Homes already completed six other buildings in the first four months of 2019. These include Zebrina building of Calathea Place in Parañaque City; Bluebird building of Bristle Ridge in Baguio City; Fairway Terraces in Pasay City; and Alea Residences' Darma building.

Likewise completed are the Linden building of Maple Place and the Abaca building of Ivory Wood, which are both located in Acacia Estates, Taguig City.

Driven by lower costs of development, DMCI Homes posted a net income of P481 million in the first quarter of 2019, a 5 percent increase from P460 million year-on-year.

###

Other Relevant Information

None

Filed on behalf by:

Name

Brian Lim

Designation

Vice President & Senior Finance Officer

Disclaimer

DMCI Holdings Inc. published this content on 06 June 2019
