Press Release: DMCI Power sales volume up 19% in H1

08/22/2019 | 04:13am EDT

C05862-2019

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

SEC FORM 17-C

CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17

OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE

AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER

  1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)
    Aug 20, 2019
  2. SEC Identification Number
    AS095002283
  3. BIR Tax Identification No.
    004-703-376-000
  4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter
    DMCI Holdings Inc.
  5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation
    Philippines
  6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only)
  7. Address of principal office
    3/F Dacon Bldg. 2281 Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City
    Postal Code
    1231
  8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code
    1. 8883000
  10. Former name or former address, if changed since last report
    N/A
  11. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA

Title of Each Class

Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding

Common

13,277,470,000

Preferred

960

11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein

Item no. 9

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

DMCI Holdings, Inc.

DMC

PSE Disclosure Form 4-31 - Press Release

References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C)

Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Subject of the Disclosure

DMCI Power sales volume up 19% in H1

Background/Description of the Disclosure

DMCI Power Corporation (DPC) recorded a 19 percent increase in sales volume for the first half of the year following an upsurge in power demand and improvement of distribution and transmission line systems in key operating areas. Sales volume reached 169.50GWh compared to 142.91GWh the previous year.

The Palawan segment accounted for 43 percent of the total sales volume, followed by Masbate and Oriental Mindoro at 35 percent and 22 percent, respectively.

"The significant sales growth in Palawan is attributable to the increase in DPC's level of dispatch following the expiration of Delta-P's old power supply contract in April," said DPC President Nestor Dadivas.

"Our Palawan power plants became the second priority in terms of energy dispatch so we were able to maximize our contractual capacity in the area," he elaborated.

Meanwhile, the continuous rehabilitation of the 69kv transmission lines in Oriental Mindoro and on-going improvement of distribution lines in Masbate accounted for the double-digit sales growth in both provinces.

On a standalone basis, DMCI Power grew its first semester bottomline by 10 percent year-on-year, from P213 million to P234 million.

Established in 2006 to provide sufficient and reliable electricity to missionary areas, DPC is one of the biggest off-grid energy players in terms of total installed capacity in the Philippines.

###

Other Relevant Information

None

Filed on behalf by:

Name

Brian Lim

Designation

Vice President & Senior Finance Officer

Disclaimer

DMCI Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 08:12:02 UTC
