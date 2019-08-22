Press Release: DMCI Power sales volume up 19% in H1

DMCI Holdings, Inc.

DMCI Power sales volume up 19% in H1

DMCI Power Corporation (DPC) recorded a 19 percent increase in sales volume for the first half of the year following an upsurge in power demand and improvement of distribution and transmission line systems in key operating areas. Sales volume reached 169.50GWh compared to 142.91GWh the previous year.

The Palawan segment accounted for 43 percent of the total sales volume, followed by Masbate and Oriental Mindoro at 35 percent and 22 percent, respectively.

"The significant sales growth in Palawan is attributable to the increase in DPC's level of dispatch following the expiration of Delta-P's old power supply contract in April," said DPC President Nestor Dadivas.

"Our Palawan power plants became the second priority in terms of energy dispatch so we were able to maximize our contractual capacity in the area," he elaborated.

Meanwhile, the continuous rehabilitation of the 69kv transmission lines in Oriental Mindoro and on-going improvement of distribution lines in Masbate accounted for the double-digit sales growth in both provinces.

On a standalone basis, DMCI Power grew its first semester bottomline by 10 percent year-on-year, from P213 million to P234 million.

Established in 2006 to provide sufficient and reliable electricity to missionary areas, DPC is one of the biggest off-grid energy players in terms of total installed capacity in the Philippines.

