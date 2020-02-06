DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



06.02.2020 / 15:40

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2019:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 10, 2020Address: http://dmgmori.com/ag-gb-2019-jl Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 10, 2020Address: http://dmgmori.com/ag-ar-2019-fs Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 10, 2020Address: http://dmgmori.com/ag-gb-2019 Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 10, 2020Address: http://dmgmori.com/ag-ar-2019 Language: GermanDate of disclosure: July 30, 2019Address: http://de.dmgmori-ag.com/resource/blob/372342/446362b52beec9d8bb77bc831f400b39/dmgmori219d-data.pdf Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: July 30, 2019Address: http://en.dmgmori-ag.com/resource/blob/362778/5222decc24883f00ed6b0804bb1ec68b/dmgmori219e-data.pdf

