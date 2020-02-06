Log in
DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02/06/2020 | 09:45am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
06.02.2020 / 15:40
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2019:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 10, 2020
Address: http://dmgmori.com/ag-gb-2019-jl

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 10, 2020
Address: http://dmgmori.com/ag-ar-2019-fs

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 10, 2020
Address: http://dmgmori.com/ag-gb-2019

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 10, 2020
Address: http://dmgmori.com/ag-ar-2019

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2019
Address: http://de.dmgmori-ag.com/resource/blob/372342/446362b52beec9d8bb77bc831f400b39/dmgmori219d-data.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2019
Address: http://en.dmgmori-ag.com/resource/blob/362778/5222decc24883f00ed6b0804bb1ec68b/dmgmori219e-data.pdf

06.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Gildemeisterstraße 60
33689 Bielefeld
Germany
Internet: www.dmgmori.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

969971  06.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=969971&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
