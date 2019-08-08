DMG MORI CO., LTD.

Head Office: 2-35-16 Meieki, Nakamura-ku, Nagoya City

450-0002, Japan

TEL: +81(0)52-587-1811 FAX: +81(0)52-587-1818

July 9, 2019

DMG MORI Technology Cycle

Volumetric Compensation System "VCS Complete"

Technology Cycles are new machining solutions that DMG MORI CO., LTD. (hereinafter called "DMG MORI") offers. Technology Cycles are comprised of four key factors: (1) Machine tools (2) Cutting tools and peripheral equipment as open innovation (3) Embedded software and (4) HMI (Human Machine Interface) such as CELOS.

Technology Cycles enables anyone to quickly and easily set up processes, conduct machining and measurements which used to require dedicated equipment, programs and special tools, on a general- purpose machine using standard tools and jigs, and achieve high quality results.

At IGA INNOVATION DAYS 2019, we will present a live demonstration of the "VCS Complete" mounted on the DMU 85 FD monoBLOCK 5-axis machine.

The VCS Complete is one of the Technology Cycles to achieve easy correction of spatial errors. "VCS" is short for Volumetric Calibration System, and "Complete" indicates all areas of machining or all aspects of machinery precision (pitch, angle, straightness).

The VCS Complete conducts measurements using a tool kit comprised of two measurement spheres connected with special carbon fiber, automatically determines an algorithm for correcting volumetric deviations in the work area and compensates them with micrometer-level accuracy.

■ Main features

Measures machine tool geometric tolerance and automatically compensates volumetric deviations in the work area

Compensations can be made quickly by simple operations following guidance

Regular compensation of pitch errors, angle deviations, straightness and other areas

Data recording function for recording or analyzing measurement results

Compensates deviations caused by wear or interference

Includes the Quick Check function for displaying measurement results in an easily understandable format

Comparison measurements with measured values Displays the measured value of each indexed position for A/C axes

