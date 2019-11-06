DMG Mori : Announcement of Revision of Financial Forecast for FY 2019

November 7, 2019 To whom it may concern Company DMG MORI CO., LTD. Name Representative Masahiko Mori Representative Director and President (Securities Code: 6141 Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section) Contact Hirotake Kobayashi Vice President, Accounting / Finance HQ Executive Officer (Tel: +81-03-6758-5900)

Announcement of Revision of Financial Forecast for FY 2019

DMG MORI CO., LTD. has decided to revise its consolidated financial forecast for the FY 2019 from its

announcement on February 12, 2019, considering recent business performance.

Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecast for FY2019 (January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) (Unit: million yen) Income Basic earnings Operating attributable to Sales revenues per share result owners of the (Yen) parent Previously Announced Forecast (A) 500,000 36,000 19,000 147.19 Forecast after revision (B) 485,000 37,000 19,500 151.15 Difference (B) - (A) △15,000 1,000 500 Increase Ratio (%) △3.0% 2.8% 2.6% Ref: Results of FY2018 501,248 36,261 18,517 144.09

Exchange rate for fiscal year 2019: JPY 109.0 /USD and 122.0 /EUR

Reasons for the Revision

Reflecting the order decrease in the first half of the year, which is a reaction to the strong demand in market growing until last year, we have made a downward revision of sales revenues from the previous announcement. On the other hand, as a result of continuous efforts to improve gross profit and to reduce costs, operating result and income attributable to owners of the parent are expected to exceed the figures given in the previous announcement.

NOTE) The financial forecast shown above is based on information available at the time of this announcement and the actual results may vary.