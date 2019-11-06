DMG Mori : Announcement of Revision of Financial Forecast for FY 2019

|
|
|
November 7, 2019
|
To whom it may concern
|
|
|
Company
|
DMG MORI CO., LTD.
|
|
Name
|
|
|
Representative
|
Masahiko Mori
|
|
|
Representative Director and President
|
|
(Securities Code:
|
6141
|
|
Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section)
|
Contact
|
Hirotake Kobayashi
|
|
|
Vice President,
|
|
|
Accounting / Finance HQ Executive Officer
|
|
(Tel: +81-03-6758-5900)
Announcement of Revision of Financial Forecast for FY 2019
DMG MORI CO., LTD. has decided to revise its consolidated financial forecast for the FY 2019 from its
announcement on February 12, 2019, considering recent business performance.
|
Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecast for FY2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unit: million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating
|
|
|
attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
result
|
|
|
owners of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Previously Announced Forecast (A)
|
500,000
|
36,000
|
19,000
|
|
147.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forecast after revision (B)
|
485,000
|
37,000
|
19,500
|
|
151.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Difference (B) - (A)
|
|
△15,000
|
1,000
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase Ratio (%)
|
|
△3.0%
|
2.8%
|
2.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ref: Results of FY2018
|
501,248
|
36,261
|
18,517
|
|
144.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange rate for fiscal year 2019: JPY 109.0 /USD and 122.0 /EUR
Reasons for the Revision
Reflecting the order decrease in the first half of the year, which is a reaction to the strong demand in market growing until last year, we have made a downward revision of sales revenues from the previous announcement. On the other hand, as a result of continuous efforts to improve gross profit and to reduce costs, operating result and income attributable to owners of the parent are expected to exceed the figures given in the previous announcement.
NOTE) The financial forecast shown above is based on information available at the time of this announcement and the actual results may vary.
Disclaimer
DMG Mori Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 03:14:07 UTC