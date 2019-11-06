DMG Mori : Announcement of Revision of Financial Forecast for FY 2019

Log in
November 7, 2019

To whom it may concern

Company

DMG MORI CO., LTD.

Name

Representative

Masahiko Mori

Representative Director and President

(Securities Code:

6141

Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section)

Contact

Hirotake Kobayashi

Vice President,

Accounting / Finance HQ Executive Officer

(Tel: +81-03-6758-5900)

Announcement of Revision of Financial Forecast for FY 2019

DMG MORI CO., LTD. has decided to revise its consolidated financial forecast for the FY 2019 from its

announcement on February 12, 2019, considering recent business performance.

Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecast for FY2019

(January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

(Unit: million yen)

Income

Basic earnings

Operating

attributable to

Sales revenues

per share

result

owners of the

(Yen)

parent

Previously Announced Forecast (A)

500,000

36,000

19,000

147.19

Forecast after revision (B)

485,000

37,000

19,500

151.15

Difference (B) - (A)

15,000

1,000

500

Increase Ratio (%)

3.0%

2.8%

2.6%

Ref: Results of FY2018

501,248

36,261

18,517

144.09

Exchange rate for fiscal year 2019: JPY 109.0 /USD and 122.0 /EUR

Reasons for the Revision

Reflecting the order decrease in the first half of the year, which is a reaction to the strong demand in market growing until last year, we have made a downward revision of sales revenues from the previous announcement. On the other hand, as a result of continuous efforts to improve gross profit and to reduce costs, operating result and income attributable to owners of the parent are expected to exceed the figures given in the previous announcement.

NOTE) The financial forecast shown above is based on information available at the time of this announcement and the actual results may vary.

DMG Mori Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 03:14:07 UTC
