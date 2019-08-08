Log in
DMG Mori : Grand Opening of Iga Global Parts Center

08/08/2019

DMG MORI CO., LTD.

Head Office: 2-35-16 Meieki, Nakamura-ku, Nagoya City

450-0002, Japan

TEL: +81(0)52-587-1811 FAX: +81(0)52-587-1818

Press Release

July 9, 2019

Grand Opening of Iga Global Parts Center

DMG MORI CO., LTD. (hereinafter called "DMG MORI") has relocated the Global Parts Center to the Iga Campus and held an opening ceremony on July 9 (Wed), where President Dr. Masahiko Mori gave his greetings and cut the ribbon with invited guests. Following the ceremony, the company offered a private viewing of the new global parts center for the guests.

The Global Parts Center had previously been located at the Nara Campus. The new global parts center at the Iga Campus features cutting-edge,high-rise automatic rack warehouses linked with ERP. The picking optimization algorithm of the WMS (Warehouse Management System) ensures efficient warehouse operations.

The storage capacity of the Iga Global Parts center is up 50% compared with the previous parts center. DMG MORI will further improve the shipping rate within 24 hours of request for the customer across the world. (Shipping rate: 95% as of March 2019)

Toyota Industries Corporation

Executive Vice President

Kazue Sasaki

Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Co., Ltd.

President

Masaki Tachibana

Hattori Architects Office

President

Takaaki Shirano

Asanuma Corporation

President and CEO

Makoto Asanuma

DMG MORI CO., LTD.

President

Masahiko Mori

DMG MORI CO., LTD.

Vice President

Christian Thönes

Location : DMG MORI Iga Campus (201 Midai, Iga City, Mie Prefecture)

Floor area : 12,810 m2

Equipment : Automatic bucket shelves x 11

Automatic warehouse for large and long parts x 1

Automatic warehouse for small parts x 1

Medium-volume rack for small parts x 308

Automatic pallet shelves x 6, Case conveyor line x 1

Movable rack x 1

[Contact]

Public Relations / Exhibition Dept.

E-mail users@dmgmori.co.jp

DMG MORI CO., LTD.

Head Office: 2-35-16 Meieki, Nakamura-ku, Nagoya City

450-0002, Japan

TEL: +81(0)52-587-1811 FAX: +81(0)52-587-1818

External view of Iga Global Parts Center

Iga Global Parts Center equipped with the latest automated systems

Opening ceremony at the Iga Global Parts Center

Disclaimer

DMG Mori Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 01:05:02 UTC
