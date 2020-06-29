Log in
DMG Mori : LASERTEC 30 DUAL SLM High-speed High-precision Laser Additive Manufacturing Machine Featuring Dual Laser System

06/29/2020 | 02:20am EDT

Head Office: 2-35-16 Meieki, Nakamura-ku, Nagoya City 450-0002, Japan

TEL: +81(0)52-587-1811 FAX: +81(0)52-587-1818

Press Release

June 24, 2020

LASERTEC 30 DUAL SLM

High-speed, High-precision Laser Additive Manufacturing Machine Featuring Dual Laser System

DMG MORI CO., LTD. (hereinafter called DMG MORI) will launch the LASERTEC 30 DUAL SLM, a laser additive manufacturing machine featuring the dual laser system.

The LASERTEC 30 DUAL SLM is a powder-bed additive manufacturing machine equipped with two 600

W powerful lasers. Each laser has a large scan field that covers the entire build area (full overlap), and both lasers achieve build rates of up to 90 cm³/h. The focus diameters from 50 µm to 300 µm ensure maximum precision, and the optical cooling mechanism allows for high-precision buildups. Additionally, the dual laser system enables simultaneous laser irradiation and significantly improved scanning speed, thereby boosting productivity up to 80%.

The LASERTEC 30 DUAL SLM will be showcased in "DMG MORI Technology Fridays" to be held every Friday starting June 26 at the Iga Campus.

The video of LASERTEC 30 DUAL SLM is also available on the DMG MORI website. Please visit the website at: https://www.dmgmori.co.jp/en/theme/movie/id=5105

■ Main features

1. High-speed, high-output dual laser system

  • Two powerful lasers with output power of 600 W and maximum build rate of 90 cm³/h

  • 80% greater productivity thanks to the dual laser design

  • Maximum precision with the minimum focus diameter of 50 µm

2. Permanent filter system Long filter life of more than 3,000 hours for long-time operation Best-in-class work safety due to automatic passivation of metal dust and fumes.

3. Powder module system "rePLUG"

New powder module system rePLUG for fastest possible powder change Cartridge type for easy replacement, excellent maintainability and fast material change in about 2 hrs.

Contact

Public Relations / Marketing Dept.

E-mail :users@dmgmori.co.jp

Head Office: 2-35-16 Meieki, Nakamura-ku, Nagoya City 450-0002, Japan

TEL: +81(0)52-587-1811 FAX: +81(0)52-587-1818

Airtight structure integrated with the powder supply and collection units and the recycling system to prevent powders from scattering and ensure safe material change

Compatible with rePLUG for LASERTEC 12 SLM

4. Innovative software "OPTOMET"

  • OPTOMET software to help create the ideal buildup parameters

  • Possible to calculate ideal buildup parameters just by entering two items of information about powders

  • Possible to reflect parameters set by customers in a database

  • Possible to calculate buildup parameters by entering the elemental components of new materials (option)

DMG MORI will continue to provide products that are reliable, highly-functional and worthy of investment to meet each and every customer's needs.

Machine type

Laser additive manufacturing machine

Model name

LASERTEC 30 DUAL SLM

Market

Automotive, aerospace, medical, and Die & Mold

Filter system

LASERTEC 30 DUAL SLM

rePLUG

Contact

Public Relations / Marketing Dept.

E-mail :users@dmgmori.co.jp

Head Office: 2-35-16 Meieki, Nakamura-ku, Nagoya City 450-0002, Japan

TEL: +81(0)52-587-1811 FAX: +81(0)52-587-1818

Buildups Image by LASERTEC 30 DUAL SLM

Contact

Public Relations / Marketing Dept.

E-mail :users@dmgmori.co.jp

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

DMG Mori Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 06:18:06 UTC
