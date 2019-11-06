DMG Mori : Notice of Termination of American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Program

November 7, 2019 To whom it may concern Company DMG MORI CO., LTD. Name Representative Masahiko Mori Representative Director and President (Securities Code: 6141 Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section) Contact Hirotake Kobayashi Vice President, Accounting / Finance HQ Executive Officer (Tel: +81-3-6758-5900)

Notice of Termination of American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Program

DMG MORI CO., LTD. (hereinafter, "the Company") hereby announces that the Company has resolved at its Board of Directors held on November 7, 2019 that the Company would terminate its American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program.

1. Reasons of termination of the ADR program

In January 2006, the Company launched the ADR program with the aim of cultivating new investors and expanding the investor base by increasing investor convenience in the US capital market and expanding investment options. Due to globalization of DMG MORI, foreign investors have become preferred direct access to the Japanese stock market, so the Company decided to terminate the program.

2. Schedule of the termination and other remarks

Schedule of the termination

End of March 2020 (scheduled)

Other remarks

ADR holders will be notified separately from The Bank of New York Mellon, the depositary bank.

3. What is an ADR?

ADR is the acronym for American Depositary Receipts, which are U.S. dollar denominated transferable registered securities that foreign companies can distribute in the U.S. instead of the underlying stock. They facilitate investment in foreign stock by U.S. investors. The underlying stock is held in custody (deposit) in the issuing company's home country and ADRs are issued by the depositary bank in the U.S. based on the underlying stock.