DMG Mori : Promoting More Flexible Way of Working for Employees in Response to COVID-19

Head Office: 2-35-16 Meieki, Nakamura-ku,

Nagoya City 450-0002, Japan

TEL: +81(0)52-587-1811

FAX: +81(0)52-587-1818

Press Release

March 9, 2020

Promoting More Flexible Way of Working for Employees

in Response to COVID-19

DMG MORI CO., LTD. (hereinafter called DMG MORI) has approximately 13,000 employees at its 154 operation bases in 43 countries across the world. They work cooperatively and responsibly in various fields including development, manufacturing, sales, engineering, human resources, accounting/finance and marketing with respect for one another. As the company policy, in internal meetings communication between employees at overseas locations is basically made in English, and a teleconference and paperless business operations have been facilitated throughout the company.

DMG MORI has been proactively working on creating a comfortable working environment for the employees by offering flexible working hours, establishing childcare centers at the main business bases in Japan, providing after-school childcare service during long school holidays, and encouraging them to use up paid leave.

With the experience gained from the approaches, we will strengthen the measures against the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in an effort to ensure the health and safety of our employees and customers as below.

1． Sales and support system for customers

We ask customers in advance whether our staff can visit them for sales and repair & service activities.

Every customer schedule for visiting us needs to be carefully discussed and determined with a top priority given to the health and safety of customers. When customers visit us, we encourage them to disinfect their hands with alcohol.

In case the virus outbreak has negative effects on our production schedule due to delays in supply chains or we need to change the sales and support system because of the prolonged outbreak, we will promptly notify customers of the necessary information.