DMG Mori : Promoting More Flexible Way of Working for Employees in Response to COVID-19
0
03/11/2020 | 08:04pm EDT
Head Office: 2-35-16 Meieki, Nakamura-ku,
Nagoya City 450-0002, Japan
TEL: +81(0)52-587-1811
FAX: +81(0)52-587-1818
Press Release
March 9, 2020
Promoting More Flexible Way of Working for Employees
in Response to COVID-19
DMG MORI CO., LTD. (hereinafter called DMG MORI) has approximately 13,000 employees at its 154 operation bases in 43 countries across the world. They work cooperatively and responsibly in various fields including development, manufacturing, sales, engineering, human resources, accounting/finance and marketing with respect for one another. As the company policy, in internal meetings communication between employees at overseas locations is basically made in English, and a teleconference and paperless business operations have been facilitated throughout the company.
DMG MORI has been proactively working on creating a comfortable working environment for the employees by offering flexible working hours, establishing childcare centers at the main business bases in Japan, providing after-school childcare service during long school holidays, and encouraging them to use up paid leave.
With the experience gained from the approaches, we will strengthen the measures against the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in an effort to ensure the health and safety of our employees and customers as below.
1． Sales and support system for customers
We ask customers in advance whether our staff can visit them for sales and repair & service activities.
Every customer schedule for visiting us needs to be carefully discussed and determined with a top priority given to the health and safety of customers. When customers visit us, we encourage them to disinfect their hands with alcohol.
In case the virus outbreak has negative effects on our production schedule due to delays in supply chains or we need to change the sales and support system because of the prolonged outbreak, we will promptly notify customers of the necessary information.
【 Contact 】 Public Relations / Exhibition Dept.
E-mail :users@dmgmori.co.jp
1
Head Office: 2-35-16 Meieki, Nakamura-ku,
Nagoya City 450-0002, Japan
TEL: +81(0)52-587-1811
FAX: +81(0)52-587-1818
2. Measures for employee safety
Employees are encouraged to:
Wear masks when going out, wash and disinfect their hands with alcohol, gargle and frequently ventilate and humidify rooms.
Use flexible working hours (6:00 am to 10:00 pm) and staggered working hours for commuters of congested trains.
Work from home when schools of their children are closed. (excluding the manufacturing staff)
Use the temporary in-company childcare service for elementary school children that is available from March 2 (Mon) until when the spring break begins.
*Only a small number of openings available because of infection prevention.
Take a temperature every morning for self-care management.
In principle, employees are ordered to stay at home when:
Having a fever and feeling sick.
Confirmed as someone who had close contact with a person tested positive for coronavirus. * The above measures are intended for employees working in Japan.
DMG MORI will pay a close attention to the policy and action plan to be announced from the Japanese government, and promptly implement what is required. The company also strives to continuously provide quality products and services for customers.