DMG Mori : Release of High-speed, Space-saving Vertical Machining Center DMP 70 for Automation

July 9, 2019

Release of High-speed,Space-saving Vertical Machining

Center DMP 70 for Automation

DMG MORI CO., LTD. (hereinafter called "DMG MORI") begins taking orders for the high-speed, space- saving vertical machining center DMP 70 for automation on July 9. The DMP 70 will be put on show for the first time in Japan at the IGA INNOVATION DAYS 2019 to be held from July 9 (Tue) to 13 (Sat). Combined with the automatic workpiece transfer system WH 3 Cell, the model will deliver a cutting demonstration of automotive parts.

The DMP 70 is a high-speed,high-accuracy vertical machining center boasting superior dynamic performance with a rapid traverse rate of 60 m/min on all axes and an acceleration up to 1.8 G on the Z- axis. It also features the full closed loop control and outstanding thermal displacement control achieved by the cooling mechanism for drive parts. The model is capable of a broad range of cutting, from mass- production machining of automotive components to machining of difficult-to-cut materials such as titanium parts for the medical and aerospace sectors.

The followings are detailed features of the DMP 70 in terms of (1) Dynamic performance (2) High- precision (3) Simultaneous 5-axis control machining and (4) Automation system.

Dynamic performance

Equipped with BT 30 inline spindle for high-speed machining

high-speed machining Tool shank type: HSK A40, BT 30 (standard), BBT30/SK30/SK30 BIG+ (option) Max. spindle speed 10,000 min -1 (standard), 24,000 min -1 (option)

Rapid traverse rate of 60 m/min on all axes, up to 1.8 G acceleration on the Z-axis

Z-axis Tool changing time: 1.5 seconds (cut-to-cut)

(cut-to-cut) Optimized machine bed construction for higher machine rigidity and powerful milling

High-precision