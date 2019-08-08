DMG Mori : Release of LASERTEC 12 SLM Powder Bed Laser Additive Manufacturing Machine
0
08/08/2019 | 09:06pm EDT
DMG MORI CO., LTD.
Head Office: 2-35-16 Meieki, Nakamura-ku, Nagoya City
450-0002, Japan
TEL: +81(0)52-587-1811 FAX: +81(0)52-587-1818
Press Release
July 2, 2019
Release of LASERTEC 12 SLM
Powder Bed Laser Additive Manufacturing Machine
DMG MORI CO., LTD. (hereinafter called "DMG MORI") begins taking order for the powder bed laser additive manufacturing machine LASERTEC 12 SLM on July 9. The LASERTEC 12 SLM will be exhibited for the first time in Japan at the IGA INNOVATION DAYS 2019 to be held from July 9 (Tue) to 13 (Sat). The model will demonstrate high-precision additive manufacturing of a medical component using a laser with a small spot diameter of 35 μm.
The LASERTEC 12 SLM uses a powder bed to allow for precision manufacturing, and it is suited for molding of parts/products with an integrated structure and complex-shaped workpieces which are difficult to create by cutting. As the peripheral equipment is compact, the model achieves a space-saving design.
The followings are detailed features of the LASERTEC 12 SLM in terms of (1) Metal additive manufacturing technology (2) Maintenance (3) Software and (4) Control devices.
Metal additive manufacturing (AM)
Uses the powder bed method where an individual layer of metal powder materials is built up and irradiated with laser to create the shape
Achieves high-precision molding of complex-shaped parts like a lattice using a laser with the smallest spot diameter of 35 μm
Maximum building volume (X x Y x Z): 125 x 125 x 200 mm
Integrated linear scale with a positioning accuracy of less than 1 μm for high-precision metal additive manufacturing
Maintenance
New powder module system "rePLUG" for quick replacement of powder materials
Continuous long-hour machine operation with two filters for recycling internal Argon gas. When one of the filters needs replacing, the filtering operation can be automatically switched to the other one with no machine downtime.
Simple cartridge replacement system for quick material changes in approximately two hours
Airtight structure integrated with the powder material supply and collection units and the recycling system to prevent material powder from scattering and ensure safe replacement
Optional "rePLUG RESEARCH" powder module system for testing build-up conditions of new materials and developing build-up processes
Software
"OPTOMET" software to help create the ideal build-up parameters
Calculates the ideal build-up parameters only by operator's entering two types of information about powders
Reflects specific parameters set by customers to database
Calculates the build-up parameters only by operator's entering the elemental components of new materials
Controls
Equipped with the "CELOS" touchscreen control panel to assist machine operation as well as programming with various CELOS applications
RDesigner: Helps operators do programming for metal additive manufacturing
JOB CONTROL: Displays machining jobs to show calculations of build-up time and build-up status on a monitor
DMG MORI will continue to provide products that are reliable, highly-functional and worthy of investment to meet each and every customer's needs.
Product name
Laser Additive Manufacturing in Powder Bed
Model name
LASERTEC 12 SLM
Applicable industries/markets
Automotive, aerospace, medical, molds, etc.
Annual production volume
100 units/year
*Total of LASERTEC 30 SLM and LASERTEC 12 SLM
■ Main specifications
Item
LASERTEC 12 SLM
Building volume (X x Y x Z)
(mm)
125 x 125 x 200
Layer thickness
(μm)
20 to 100
Laser spot diameter
(μm)
Min. 35
Laser type
Fiber type
Laser output (depending
on
200 to 400
specification)
(W)
Appearance of LASERTEC 12 SLM
Newly developed "rePLUG" powder module system
10 mm
Application example: tibial plateau (medical)
Workpiece size: 75 x 57 x 53 mm
10 mm
Application example: impeller (automotive)
Workpiece size: φ45 x 27 mm
DMG Mori Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 01:05:03 UTC