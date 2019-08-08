DMG Mori : Release of LASERTEC 12 SLM Powder Bed Laser Additive Manufacturing Machine

DMG MORI CO., LTD.

Head Office: 2-35-16 Meieki, Nakamura-ku, Nagoya City

450-0002, Japan

TEL: +81(0)52-587-1811 FAX: +81(0)52-587-1818

Press Release

July 2, 2019

Release of LASERTEC 12 SLM

Powder Bed Laser Additive Manufacturing Machine

DMG MORI CO., LTD. (hereinafter called "DMG MORI") begins taking order for the powder bed laser additive manufacturing machine LASERTEC 12 SLM on July 9. The LASERTEC 12 SLM will be exhibited for the first time in Japan at the IGA INNOVATION DAYS 2019 to be held from July 9 (Tue) to 13 (Sat). The model will demonstrate high-precision additive manufacturing of a medical component using a laser with a small spot diameter of 35 μm.

The LASERTEC 12 SLM uses a powder bed to allow for precision manufacturing, and it is suited for molding of parts/products with an integrated structure and complex-shaped workpieces which are difficult to create by cutting. As the peripheral equipment is compact, the model achieves a space-saving design.

The followings are detailed features of the LASERTEC 12 SLM in terms of (1) Metal additive manufacturing technology (2) Maintenance (3) Software and (4) Control devices.

Metal additive manufacturing (AM)

Uses the powder bed method where an individual layer of metal powder materials is built up and irradiated with laser to create the shape

Achieves high-precision molding of complex-shaped parts like a lattice using a laser with the smallest spot diameter of 35 μm

high-precision molding of complex-shaped parts like a lattice using a laser with the smallest spot diameter of 35 μm Maximum building volume (X x Y x Z): 125 x 125 x 200 mm

Integrated linear scale with a positioning accuracy of less than 1 μm for high-precision metal additive manufacturing

Maintenance