DMG Mori : Release of NLX 6000 Large Precision Turning Center with 1000 mm Distance Between Centers Ideal for Large-diameter Shafts

July 9, 2019

Release of NLX 6000 Large Precision Turning Center with

1000 mm Distance Between Centers

Ideal for Large-diameter Shafts

DMG MORI CO., LTD. (hereinafter called "DMG MORI") begins taking orders for the NLX 6000 | 1000, a high-rigidity,high-precision NLX 6000 series turning center with a distance between centers of 1000 mm, on July 9 (Tue). The NLX 6000 | 1000 is available with three through-spindle hole variations to cater to machining of a diverse range of workpieces. The model is especially suitable for machining large components, including large construction machinery parts, large-diameter shafts like oil well pipes for the energy industry, aircraft engines, rocket components and parts for semiconductors.

The NLX 6000 | 1000 will be exhibited for the first time in Japan at the IGA INNOVATION DAYS 2019 to be held from July 9 (Tue).

The NLX 6000｜1000 offers three spindle types with through-spindle hole diameters of 185 mm, 285

and 375 mm, with each available as milling specification and Y-axis specification for a total of six variations in the lineup. Making most of its large-diameter spindle and wide machining area, the machine handles large-diameter shafts with a maximum turning diameter of 920 mm and maximum turning length of 1,000 mm. It also employs various functions and features for heavy-duty cutting of difficult-to-cut materials, such as a high-rigidity bed and thermal displacement control mechanism, to deliver high-speed,high-precision machining of large-diameter shafts.

The followings are detailed features of the NLX 6000 | 1000 in terms of (1) High rigidity (2) Milling (3) Spindle (4) High precision (5) Chip disposal solutions and (6) Usability and maintenance.