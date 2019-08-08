Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  DMG Mori Co Ltd    6141   JP3924800000

DMG MORI CO LTD

(6141)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

DMG Mori : Release of NLX 6000 Large Precision Turning Center with 1000 mm Distance Between Centers Ideal for Large-diameter Shafts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 09:06pm EDT

DMG MORI CO., LTD.

Head Office: 2-35-16 Meieki, Nakamura-ku, Nagoya City

450-0002, Japan

TEL: +81(0)52-587-1811 FAX: +81(0)52-587-1818

Press Release

July 9, 2019

Release of NLX 6000 Large Precision Turning Center with

1000 mm Distance Between Centers

Ideal for Large-diameter Shafts

DMG MORI CO., LTD. (hereinafter called "DMG MORI") begins taking orders for the NLX 6000 | 1000, a high-rigidity,high-precision NLX 6000 series turning center with a distance between centers of 1000 mm, on July 9 (Tue). The NLX 6000 | 1000 is available with three through-spindle hole variations to cater to machining of a diverse range of workpieces. The model is especially suitable for machining large components, including large construction machinery parts, large-diameter shafts like oil well pipes for the energy industry, aircraft engines, rocket components and parts for semiconductors.

The NLX 6000 | 1000 will be exhibited for the first time in Japan at the IGA INNOVATION DAYS 2019 to be held from July 9 (Tue).

The NLX 60001000 offers three spindle types with through-spindle hole diameters of 185 mm, 285

  1. and 375 mm, with each available as milling specification and Y-axis specification for a total of six variations in the lineup. Making most of its large-diameter spindle and wide machining area, the machine handles large-diameter shafts with a maximum turning diameter of 920 mm and maximum turning length of 1,000 mm. It also employs various functions and features for heavy-duty cutting of difficult-to-cut materials, such as a high-rigidity bed and thermal displacement control mechanism, to deliver high-speed,high-precision machining of large-diameter shafts.

The followings are detailed features of the NLX 6000 | 1000 in terms of (1) High rigidity (2) Milling (3) Spindle (4) High precision (5) Chip disposal solutions and (6) Usability and maintenance.

  1. High rigidity
    • Robust construction for supporting heavy-duty cutting of difficult-to-cut materials was realized by torsional rigidity simulations and FEM analysis to achieve powerful machining of ultra-heavy workpieces
    • Slideways on the X-, Y- and Z- axis for higher vibration damping performance and dynamic rigidity
    • Z-axiswith an approx. 1.5-times wider slideway design than conventional models
    • X-axiswith an approx. 1.3-times bigger large-diameter ball screws than conventional models for high feed rigidity
  3. Milling
    • The 12-station BMT (Built-in Motor Turret)
    • Minimizes heat generation and vibrations for higher milling accuracy than turrets of conventional models
    • Milling capability as good as or better than that of a machining center with a No. 40 taper spindle
      • Max. rotary tool spindle torque: 117 Nm for standard specification, 140 Nm (10% ED) for

[Contact]

Public Relations / Exhibition Dept. E-mail users@dmgmori.co.jp

DMG MORI CO., LTD.

Head Office: 2-35-16 Meieki, Nakamura-ku, Nagoya City

450-0002, Japan

TEL: +81(0)52-587-1811 FAX: +81(0)52-587-1818

high-torque specification

  1. Large-diameterspindle
    • Large-diameterspindle with beltless drive motor
      • Through-spindlehole diameter 185 mm: max. spindle speed 1,600 min−1, spindle torque* 7,021/5,329 Nm
      • Through-spindlehole diameter 285 mm: max. spindle speed 1,000 min−1, spindle torque* 12,069/9,160 Nm
      • Through-spindlehole diameter 375 mm: max. spindle speed 500 min−1, main spindle torque* 12,082/9,170 Nm
        • 30 min/continuous
    • High-precisionencoder from Magnescale Co., Ltd. for higher C-axis positioning accuracy
  3. High precision
    • Oil jacket cooling around the main spindle motor and built-in motor suppresses thermal displacement that can significantly affect machining accuracy
    • Cooling system for heat sources near the headstock and Z-axis ball nuts helps to maintain reliable machining even over long hours
    • ABS magnetic linear scale from Magnescale Co., Ltd. available as an option
      • Full closed loop control for high-precision positioning
  5. Chip disposal solutions
    • Zero Sludge Coolant Tank (option)
      • High-performancecyclone filter for high-efficiency collection of sludge in the coolant tank
      • Preventing clogging of pipes and coolant nozzles as well as drops in pump performance drastically reduces the amount of sludge buildup in the coolant tank, resulting in significantly less cleaning work
      • Continuous use of clean coolant allows for longer coolant replacement cycle
    • Chip flush coolant (option)
      • Chip flush coolant installed at the base of the tailstock facilitates smooth chip flushing
    • Above-the-chuckcoolant system (option)
      • Coolant supplied from above the chuck removes chips and suppresses heat generation during machining
  7. Usability and maintenance
    • With the quick-change system, self-centering steady rest (option) significantly improves replacement work
      • Replacement work that used to take approx. 8 hours can now be achieved in approx. 0.5 hours
    • Opening and closing of the fixed steady rest (option), which used to require a crane, can now be done by hand, significantly improving replacement work
    • A wide 1,280 mm door opening improves efficiency of setups
    • The cover above the chuck features a pocket to accommodate tool overhang, preventing interference

[Contact]

Public Relations / Exhibition Dept. E-mail users@dmgmori.co.jp

DMG MORI CO., LTD.

Head Office: 2-35-16 Meieki, Nakamura-ku, Nagoya City

450-0002, Japan

TEL: +81(0)52-587-1811 FAX: +81(0)52-587-1818

DMG MORI will continue to provide products that are reliable, highly-functional and worthy of investment to meet each and every customer's needs.

Product name

High-rigidityHigh-precision Tuning Center

Model name

NLX 6000 | 1000

- The construction machinery, shipping, petroleum and energy

Applicable industries/markets

industries

- Aircraft engines, rocket components, semiconductor parts, etc.

Planned production volume

10 units/month

■ Main specifications

Item

Milling specification

Y-axis specification

Through-spindle hole diameter

(mm)

185/285/375

Travel

(mm)

X: 485 Z: 1,150

X: 485 Y: 200 (±100) Z: 1,150

Maximum turning diameter

(mm)

920

Maximum turning length

(mm)

1,000

Bar work capacity*1

(mm)

116

Rapid traverse rate

(m/min)

X: 20 Z: 24

X: 20 Y: 10 Z: 24

Max. spindle speed

(Through-spindle hole diameter

(min-1)

1,600/1,000/500

185/285/375 mm)

Max. rotary tool spindle speed

(min-1)

8,000

Number of tool stations

(tools)

12

Spindle drive motor

(kW)

45/37 (30 min/cont.)

Floor space (width x depth)

(mm)

5,969 x 3,284*2

*1: For through-spindle hole diameter 185/285 mm only. The bar work capacity may be restricted depending on the chuck/cylinder used.

*2: Includes chip conveyor. Does not include swivel radius of operation panel.

[Contact]

Public Relations / Exhibition Dept. E-mail users@dmgmori.co.jp

DMG MORI CO., LTD.

Head Office: 2-35-16 Meieki, Nakamura-ku, Nagoya City

450-0002, Japan

TEL: +81(0)52-587-1811 FAX: +81(0)52-587-1818

NLX 6000 | 1000 external view

[Contact]

Public Relations / Exhibition Dept. E-mail users@dmgmori.co.jp

DMG MORI CO., LTD.

Head Office: 2-35-16 Meieki, Nakamura-ku, Nagoya City

450-0002, Japan

TEL: +81(0)52-587-1811 FAX: +81(0)52-587-1818

Application example: construction machinery part (industrial machinery)

Workpiece size: φ500 x 300 mm

Application example: low-pressure turbine disc (aerospace)

Workpiece size: φ780 mm

[Contact]

Public Relations / Exhibition Dept. E-mail users@dmgmori.co.jp

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DMG Mori Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 01:05:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DMG MORI CO LTD
09:06pDMG MORI : Technology Cycle Volumetric Compensation System “VCS Complete&r..
PU
09:06pDMG MORI : Release of LASERTEC 12 SLM Powder Bed Laser Additive Manufacturing Ma..
PU
09:06pDMG MORI : Release of NLX 6000 Large Precision Turning Center with 1000 mm Dista..
PU
09:06pDMG MORI : Release of High-speed, Space-saving Vertical Machining Center DMP 70 ..
PU
09:06pDMG MORI : Grand Opening of Iga Global Parts Center
PU
08/06DMG MORI : FY2019 Second Quarter Results IR Conference Consolidated financial se..
PU
08/06FY2019 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS AND OU : 3,109 kB)
PU
08/05DMG MORI : Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the second quarter o..
PU
06/26DMG MORI CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018DMG MORI CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 481 B
EBIT 2019 35 480 M
Net income 2019 18 820 M
Debt 2019 60 479 M
Yield 2019 4,14%
P/E ratio 2019 9,82x
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,49x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
Capitalization 176 B
Chart DMG MORI CO LTD
Duration : Period :
DMG Mori Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DMG MORI CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1 691,67  JPY
Last Close Price 1 448,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 59,5%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masahiko Mori President & Representative Director
Hirotake Kobayashi Representative Director, VP & GM-Finance
Hiroaki Tamai Representative Director, VP, GM-Administration
Naoshi Takayama Senior Managing Director & GM-Development
Kenji Oishi Senior MD, GM & Manager-Manufacturing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DMG MORI CO LTD22.61%1 705
KENNAMETAL INC.-5.92%2 544
OSG CORP-3.22%1 894
CONZZETA AG-5.59%1 539
OKUMA CORP-0.60%1 502
SHENZHEN YINGHE TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%1 266
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group