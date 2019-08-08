DMG Mori : Release of NLX 6000 Large Precision Turning Center with 1000 mm Distance Between Centers Ideal for Large-diameter Shafts
0
08/08/2019 | 09:06pm EDT
DMG MORI CO., LTD.
Head Office: 2-35-16 Meieki, Nakamura-ku, Nagoya City
450-0002, Japan
TEL: +81(0)52-587-1811 FAX: +81(0)52-587-1818
Press Release
July 9, 2019
Release of NLX 6000 Large Precision Turning Center with
1000 mm Distance Between Centers
Ideal for Large-diameter Shafts
DMG MORI CO., LTD. (hereinafter called "DMG MORI") begins taking orders for the NLX 6000 | 1000, a high-rigidity,high-precision NLX 6000 series turning center with a distance between centers of 1000 mm, on July 9 (Tue). The NLX 6000 | 1000 is available with three through-spindle hole variations to cater to machining of a diverse range of workpieces. The model is especially suitable for machining large components, including large construction machinery parts, large-diameter shafts like oil well pipes for the energy industry, aircraft engines, rocket components and parts for semiconductors.
The NLX 6000 | 1000 will be exhibited for the first time in Japan at the IGA INNOVATION DAYS 2019 to be held from July 9 (Tue).
The NLX 6000｜1000 offers three spindle types with through-spindle hole diameters of 185 mm, 285
and 375 mm, with each available as milling specification and Y-axis specification for a total of six variations in the lineup. Making most of its large-diameter spindle and wide machining area, the machine handles large-diameter shafts with a maximum turning diameter of 920 mm and maximum turning length of 1,000 mm. It also employs various functions and features for heavy-duty cutting of difficult-to-cut materials, such as a high-rigidity bed and thermal displacement control mechanism, to deliver high-speed,high-precision machining of large-diameter shafts.
The followings are detailed features of the NLX 6000 | 1000 in terms of (1) High rigidity (2) Milling (3) Spindle (4) High precision (5) Chip disposal solutions and (6) Usability and maintenance.
High rigidity
Robust construction for supporting heavy-duty cutting of difficult-to-cut materials was realized by torsional rigidity simulations and FEM analysis to achieve powerful machining of ultra-heavy workpieces
Slideways on the X-, Y- and Z- axis for higher vibration damping performance and dynamic rigidity
Z-axiswith an approx. 1.5-times wider slideway design than conventional models
X-axiswith an approx. 1.3-times bigger large-diameter ball screws than conventional models for high feed rigidity
Milling
The 12-station BMT (Built-in Motor Turret)
Minimizes heat generation and vibrations for higher milling accuracy than turrets of conventional models
Milling capability as good as or better than that of a machining center with a No. 40 taper spindle
Max. rotary tool spindle torque: 117 Nm for standard specification, 140 Nm (10% ED) for
[Contact]
Public Relations / Exhibition Dept. E-mail users@dmgmori.co.jp
DMG MORI CO., LTD.
Head Office: 2-35-16 Meieki, Nakamura-ku, Nagoya City
High-precisionencoder from Magnescale Co., Ltd. for higher C-axis positioning accuracy
High precision
Oil jacket cooling around the main spindle motor and built-in motor suppresses thermal displacement that can significantly affect machining accuracy
Cooling system for heat sources near the headstock and Z-axis ball nuts helps to maintain reliable machining even over long hours
ABS magnetic linear scale from Magnescale Co., Ltd. available as an option
Full closed loop control for high-precision positioning
Chip disposal solutions
Zero Sludge Coolant Tank (option)
High-performancecyclone filter for high-efficiency collection of sludge in the coolant tank
Preventing clogging of pipes and coolant nozzles as well as drops in pump performance drastically reduces the amount of sludge buildup in the coolant tank, resulting in significantly less cleaning work
Continuous use of clean coolant allows for longer coolant replacement cycle
Chip flush coolant (option)
Chip flush coolant installed at the base of the tailstock facilitates smooth chip flushing
Above-the-chuckcoolant system (option)
Coolant supplied from above the chuck removes chips and suppresses heat generation during machining
Usability and maintenance
With the quick-change system, self-centering steady rest (option) significantly improves replacement work
Replacement work that used to take approx. 8 hours can now be achieved in approx. 0.5 hours
Opening and closing of the fixed steady rest (option), which used to require a crane, can now be done by hand, significantly improving replacement work
A wide 1,280 mm door opening improves efficiency of setups
The cover above the chuck features a pocket to accommodate tool overhang, preventing interference
[Contact]
Public Relations / Exhibition Dept. E-mail users@dmgmori.co.jp
DMG MORI CO., LTD.
Head Office: 2-35-16 Meieki, Nakamura-ku, Nagoya City
450-0002, Japan
TEL: +81(0)52-587-1811 FAX: +81(0)52-587-1818
DMG MORI will continue to provide products that are reliable, highly-functional and worthy of investment to meet each and every customer's needs.
Product name
High-rigidityHigh-precision Tuning Center
Model name
NLX 6000 | 1000
- The construction machinery, shipping, petroleum and energy
Applicable industries/markets
industries
- Aircraft engines, rocket components, semiconductor parts, etc.
Planned production volume
10 units/month
■ Main specifications
Item
Milling specification
Y-axis specification
Through-spindle hole diameter
(mm)
185/285/375
Travel
(mm)
X: 485 Z: 1,150
X: 485 Y: 200 (±100) Z: 1,150
Maximum turning diameter
(mm)
920
Maximum turning length
(mm)
1,000
Bar work capacity*1
(mm)
116
Rapid traverse rate
(m/min)
X: 20 Z: 24
X: 20 Y: 10 Z: 24
Max. spindle speed
(Through-spindle hole diameter
(min-1)
1,600/1,000/500
185/285/375 mm)
Max. rotary tool spindle speed
(min-1)
8,000
Number of tool stations
(tools)
12
Spindle drive motor
(kW)
45/37 (30 min/cont.)
Floor space (width x depth)
(mm)
5,969 x 3,284*2
*1: For through-spindle hole diameter 185/285 mm only. The bar work capacity may be restricted depending on the chuck/cylinder used.
*2: Includes chip conveyor. Does not include swivel radius of operation panel.
[Contact]
Public Relations / Exhibition Dept. E-mail users@dmgmori.co.jp
DMG MORI CO., LTD.
Head Office: 2-35-16 Meieki, Nakamura-ku, Nagoya City
450-0002, Japan
TEL: +81(0)52-587-1811 FAX: +81(0)52-587-1818
NLX 6000 | 1000 external view
[Contact]
Public Relations / Exhibition Dept. E-mail users@dmgmori.co.jp
DMG MORI CO., LTD.
Head Office: 2-35-16 Meieki, Nakamura-ku, Nagoya City
450-0002, Japan
TEL: +81(0)52-587-1811 FAX: +81(0)52-587-1818
Application example: construction machinery part (industrial machinery)
DMG Mori Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 01:05:03 UTC