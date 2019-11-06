DMG Mori : Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 ended September 30, 2019 (IFRS basis)

・Reflecting the order decrease in the first half of the year, which is a reaction to the strong demand in market growing until last year, we have made a downward revision of sales revenues from the previous announcement released on February 12, 2019. On the other hand, as a result of continuous efforts to improve gross profit and reduce costs, operating result and income attributable to owners of the parent are expected to exceed the figures given in the previous announcement. For details, please refer to the "1. Qualitative Information Regarding Quarterly Settlement of Accounts (3) Explanation of forecasts and other projections" on page 4.

(Note) Ratio of equity attributable to owners of the parent and equity per share attributable to owners of the parent are based on the equity amount which includes

The above forecast is based on information available as of the release of this report and assumptions of several uncertain factors which may affect the company's results. Actual results might be different from the above estimates due to subsequent changes in the circumstances. Regarding Fiscal Year 2019(Forecast), please see "1. Qualitative Information Regarding Quarterly Settlement of Accounts (3) Explanation of forecasts and other projections" on page 4.

(Note) The Company implemented trust-type employee stock ownership incentive plan in April 2018. Therefore, the shares of the company held by DMG MORI Employee Shareholders Association Exclusive Trust are included in the number of treasury shares at the end of period (1,935,900 shares as of September 30, 2019) and the number of treasury shares deducted in calculating the average number of outstanding shares during the period (2,110,190 shares as of September 30, 2019).

1. Qualitative Information Regarding Quarterly Settlement of Accounts

Explanation of operating results

For the first three quarters of the fiscal year 2019 (from January 1 to September 30), the sales revenues were 349,342 million yen (2,847,130 thousand EUR), the operating result was 28,573 million yen (232,873 thousand EUR), and earnings before taxes were 24,158 million yen (196,894 thousand EUR). The income attributable to owners of the parent was 15,266 million yen (124,424 thousand EUR). (Euro amount is converted from yen at 122.7 yen, the average exchange rate between January and September 30).

DMG MORI facilitates shop automation and digitization, and a wider use of 5-axis control machines and multi-axis machines in the manufacturing industry as its business strategies. We provide the cutting-edge machines equipped with Technology Cycles together with automation systems and DMQP (DMG MORI Qualified Products) to help our customers achieve integration of manufacturing processes. At the Iga Campus, verification experiments on digital technologies will be carried out using the next-generation communication standard "5G." We introduced the web portal "my DMG MORI" as a service to directly provide customers added value through shop digitization. It enables customers to check basic information, manuals and on-site service histories of their machines by plant, to directly send requests for repair and recovery services online with pictures and images attached, and to learn the shipping status of spare parts.

Moreover, we took a stake in a production management software provider TULIP to support process improvement for SME (Small- to Medium-sized Enterprise) customers by use of digital technologies. Its manufacturing application platform, which is easy to use with intuitive operation, requires no professional programming knowledge, yet realizes improvement in manufacturing processes and the efficiency. The software has already been used in spindle production processes at the Pfronten Plant, Germany, contributing to higher productivity and better quality. We will strengthen the production capacity in an effort to respond to the future demand expected to grow as a result of such strategic approaches of the company. In India, we began outsourcing the production of a vertical machining center for the Indian market to Lakshmi Machine Works. In Japan, large-scale renovations of the Iga Campus and Nara Campus are scheduled in the long-term business plan until 2023.

For the technological aspect, we have developed the internal system for quick search of the past order and machine recovery records, using AI. The new system developed by the DMG MORI Emerging Technologies Laboratories links a keyword to multiple related words by use of the in-house manufactured AI, enabling engineers to search and identify the similar past records such as product specifications and reports more easily. As a result, it saves their time for preparing quotations, and designing, repairing and recovering machines regardless of the variation in their skill levels.

We will take orders for the NHX series equipped with the Zero Sludge Coolant Tank as standard in November. With our new technology, coolant is stirred in the tank, and fine sludge is efficiently collected to control accumulation. Making it a standard feature contributes to reduction in cleaning time and machine failure frequency, and improvement in efficiency at more customer shops. DMG MORI strives to achieve higher customer value and social value creation through the development of leading-edge technologies.

As for sales, we had a grand opening ceremony for the DMG MORI Technology Center in Czech in August, and the Famot Plant Open House in Poland in October, following the Innovation Days held at the Iga Campus in July. We also participated in EMO held in Hannover, Germany in September and MECT held in Nagoya in October. At EMO, we showcased 45 advanced machines including the world premiere models and 29 automation systems in the entire Hall 2 with an area of 10,000 m2. At MECT, we presented practical and technological know-how by giving live demonstrations on all the display models. Various technologies not on the show were also presented in the videos of digital factory consisting mainly of MATRIS, large-scale automation systems and CELOS. In November, we will have the Seebach Plant Open House in Germany to offer customers the opportunity to experience the DMG MORI's latest technologies.

Under the motto of "Play Hard + Be Dynamic," "Study Continuously + Be Open," and "Work Together + Be Innovative," the company supports physical and mental well-being and a fulfilled life for each employee. One of the company's clubs "BIRDMAN HOUSE IGA" won the 42nd Birdman Rally 2019 (hosted by Yomiuri Telecasting Corporation), where it proudly set a new record in the Human Power Propeller Division. The body components of the human-powered aircraft were machined on the company machines at the Iga Plant.

"DMG MORI Global One", the new boat of the DMG MORI SAILING TEAM, has been completed, and the launching ceremony was held in Lorient, France. The components were also produced on the DMG MORI machines. The team will participate in the qualifying races such as "The Transat" and "Transat NY-Vendée" after training in France and Portugal with a target for participation in "Vendée Globe 2020," a non-stop, solo, round-the-world yacht race without assistance, to be held in November 2020. We continue a research grant activity for MTTRF (Machine Tool Technologies Research Foundation), grant scholarship for doctoral course students through Mori Manufacturing Research and Technology Foundation, and hosting of the Cutting Dream Contest to contribute to further advancement of the manufacturing industry.

