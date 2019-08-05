DMG Mori : Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 ended June 30, 2019 (IFRS basis)

(Note) The Company implemented trust-type employee stock ownership incentive plan in April 2018. Therefore, the shares of the company held by DMG MORI Employee Shareholders Association Exclusive Trust are included in the number of treasury shares at the end of period (2,044,900 shares as of June 30, 2019) and the number of treasury shares deducted in calculating the average number of outstanding shares during the period (2,162,286 shares as of June 30, 2019).

The above forecast is based on information available as of the release of this report and assumptions of several uncertain factors which may affect the company's results. Actual results might be different from the above estimates due to subsequent changes in the circumstances. Regarding Fiscal Year 2019(Forecast), please see "1. Qualitative Information Regarding Quarterly Settlement of Accounts (3) Explanation of forecasts and other projections" on page 4.

1. Qualitative Information Regarding Quarterly Settlement of Accounts

Explanation of operating results

During the first half of the fiscal year 2019 (from January 1 to June 30), the sales revenues were 238,646 million yen (1,919,923 thousand EUR), the operating result was 20,022 million yen (161,081 thousand EUR), and earnings before taxes were 17,030 million yen (137,011 thousand EUR). The income attributable to owners of the parent was 10,673 million yen (85,870 thousand EUR). (Euro amount is converted from yen at 124.3 yen, the average exchange rate between January 1 and June 30).

DMG MORI promotes 5-axis control and multi-axis machines and automation systems to facilitate process integration for customers and strengthens digital services to realize their efficient production management as its business strategies. In the enhancement of automation systems, we developed the AGV robot capable of running for 24 hours straight, which is equipped with a laser sensor for preventing contact with operators and a non-contact power supply system. We also developed the technology for automatically adjusting coolant discharge angles according to the chip location and amount inferred by AI based on camera images. The AI-enabled automatic chip cleaning solution helps reduce the operators' load and frequency of cleaning, ensuring no-man operation for long hours. In May, we began providing the operation manuals, maintenance manuals, parts lists through the website of our group company TECHNIUM CO., LTD. Digital manuals enable central management of the materials on PCs and tablets with no risk of degradation of or missing paper documents. With the search function, customers can quickly access necessary information and simultaneously share the same manuals between maintenance staff and machine operators at the customer site, which contributes to streamlined shop operations.

For the technological aspect, we developed a turning center NLX 6000 | 1000, a vertical machining center DMP 70, and an additive manufacturing machine LASERTEC 12 SLIM; and put them on show as Japan premiere models at the Iga Innovation Days 2019. The NLX 6000 | 1000 is a new product that can satisfy customers in the construction machinery and energy plant industries. The model boasting stable machining of large components features a beltless-driven motor integrated, large-diameter spindle and a rotary tool spindle that perfectly synchronizes the spindle. The DMP 70 achieves a high positioning accuracy of 5 µm thanks to the scale feedback mounted on all axes, the cooling function and the highly rigid structure. The LASERTEC 12 SLM uses an open system in which all the machine settings and process parameters can be adjusted, which allows the model to install the INTECH software OPTOMET. With the software, optimal parameters are automatically calculated only by operators' entering components of alloy powder materials and the particle size distribution. What's more, we produced a machine tool that has a drastically improved rigidity and a light-weight structure compared with the existing model while maintaining the same high cutting capability. This was done using the topology optimization technology which is recently drawing attention along with advancement of additive manufacturing. We continue to proactively adopt cutting-edge technologies and contribute to boosting customers' productivity.

As for sales, we participated in the China International Machine Tool Show (CIMT) 2019 in April, and held the Chicago Innovation Days 2019 in the U.S. and the open houses at the Bergamo Plant, Italy and at the Bielefeld Plant, Germany, respectively. At the Iga Innovation Days held in July, we showcased 36 advanced machines including a large 5-axis control machining center DMU 340 Gantry and the Japan premiere models DMP 70 for 5-axis control machining, the NLX 6000 | 1000 and the LASERTEC 12 SLM. At the event, DMG MORI set a booth of the 5-axis Technology Study & Research Group, which had been launched to commemorate the 70th anniversary of our foundation, to show examples of use of the 5-axis control machine DMU 50 3rd Generations it had lent to 70 customer companies across the nation. The cutting-edge technologies applied to our production equipment were also demonstrated. At the Precise Processing Plant, the 5-axis control machine DMC 125 FD duoBLOCK with the grinding function started its operation in full swing in June, so the processes which used to require a special grinding machine and a horizontal machining center can be performed on a single DMC 125 FD duoBLOCK now. This, as a result, led to approximately 40% shorter lead time and higher machining accuracy. We also showed our plants and facilities to customers as the proving grounds of shop digitization: the Ball Screw Plant and Assembly Plant have been revamped with various digital systems for machine operation monitoring and efficient production management. The new Iga Global Parts Center has employed the latest warehouse management system.

DMG MORI adopted the policy stipulating a working hours limit of 12 hours and an over 12-hour interval between daily shifts, and drastically raised a starting salary of new graduates (218,400 JPY in the previous year to 250,000 JPY for those with a bachelor's degree). The approach began showing effective results in terms of work efficiency and productivity improvements in the company. Under the motto of "Play Hard + Be Dynamic," "Study Continuously + Be Open," and "Work Together + Be Innovative," we make continued efforts to secure excellent human resources from every field and create a working environment for employees to be able to work with a sense of security for long years.

The DMG MORI SAILING TEAM, which was launched to welcome a marine adventurer Kojiro Shiraishi, aims to participate in the Vendée Globe

2