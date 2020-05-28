First Quarter Results and Outlook(PDF:3,100 kB/36 pages)
05/28/2020 | 03:18am EDT
DMG MORI CO., LTD.
FY 2020 Q1 (Jan-Mar)St Results
IR Announcement
May 28, 2020
Agenda
Business results of 2020 Q1
Business environment
Management strategies
Lower BEP, expand credit line
Accelerate digitization
Promote advanced machining technologies
Highlights: 2020 Q1
Order intake JPY 78.3 bn（decrease by 34.3% year-on-year）
Order amount by unit increased by 8% year-on-year
Lower break-even-point (from JPY 350 bn to JPY 310-320 bn)
Expanded credit line: JPY 340.4 bn at 30.04.2020 (JPY 285.3 bn at 31.03.)
Accelerate digitization
Online seminars (for customers and employees' training)
Digital showroom, digital acceptance
Income Statement Summary
（JPY bn）
Company-wide order intake
Sales revenue
Operating profit
% to sales revenue
Net financial costs
(thereof, economic compensation associated with DA)
Profit before taxes
Net profit
Net profit attributable to owners
Depreciation & amortization with lease
Capital expenditure
USD/JPY
EUR/JPY
Jan-Mar
Changes
Full year
（
）
Jan-Dec
FY2019
FY2020
%
FY2019
FY2020 Plan
（ ）
(as of Feb 14)
(as of May 28)*
119.1
78.3
-34.3
409.4
420.0
‐
120.6
87.3
485.8
400.0
〜
340.0
-27.6
320.0
10.4
3.3
37.3
20.0
〜
10.0
-68.6
5.0
8.6%
3.8%
％
5.0%
‐
7.7
-1.6
-2.1
-5.9
-6.0
‐
(-0.9)
(-1.6)
(-3.5)
(-3.5)
‐
8.8
1.3
-85.7
31.5
14.0
‐
6.4
0.1
-98.6
18.9
8.8
‐
6.2
0.1
-97.9
18.0
8.5
‐
5.5
5.9
23.1
23.0
23.0
3.1
3.1
21.2
19.0
15.0
110.2
108.9
109.1
110
110
125.2
120.1
122.1
120
120
*The forecast of financial results for FY 2020 is based on the assumption that the restrictions on travel for business purposes in major regions, such as the EU, Americas, China and Southeast Asia, will be lifted, the development of vaccines against COVID-19 will advance, as well as no further disorder will be caused.
Quarterly financial results
(JPY bn)
(JPY bn)
150.0
15.0
136.4
Sales (left-axis)
120.6
118.1
OP
110.7
(right-axis)
10.4
100.0
9.6
8.8
10.0
8.6
87.3
50.0
5.0
3.3
OP margin
8.6
8.1
7.7
6.4
3.8
%
%
%
%
%
0.0
0.0
2019Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2020Q1
Operating profit bridge - FY2019 Q1 vs FY2020 Q1
(JPY bn)
FY2019.Q1
FY2020.Q1
+/-
FY2019.Q1
FY2020.Q1
USD/ JPY
110.2
108.9
Sales
120.6
87.3
-33.3
EUR/JPY
125.2
120.1
(JPY bn)
+4.3
-11.4
Digital
Personnel innovation Volume cost
Margin +2.9+0.5
improvement
+0.9-10.9
10.4
Depreciation,
others
-0.5
3.3
0
FY2019.Q1
FY2020.Q1
Operating profit
Operating profit
Cash flows
（JPY bn）
FY2019
FY2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Cash flow from operation
13.0
3.8
4.3
22.5
43.6
2.5
Profit before taxes
8.8
8.2
7.1
7.4
31.5
1.3
Depreciation & amortization
5.5
5.3
5.9
6.4
23.1
5.9
+/- in working capital
3.5
-4.8
-5.1
2.2
-4.2
4.4
Others
-4.8
-4.9
-3.6
6.5
-6.8
-9.0
Cash flow from investments
-3.6
-1.6
-9.6
-8.7
-23.5
-3.1
（thereof, acquisition of
-3.1
-5.3
-4.3
-8.5
-21.2
-2.9
fixed assets）
FCF
9.4
2.2
-5.2
13.7
20.1
-0.6
+
FY2019
FY2020
Jan-MarApr-JunJul-Sep Oct -DecJan-Mar
-
Quarterly free cash flows
Financial position summary
Assets
JPY 524.6 bn JPY 505.3 bn
Short-term
Liability & Equity
JPY 524.6 bn
JPY 505.3 bn
Financial assets
33.2
28.9
55.3
Trade receivables
48.9
54.9
37.5
55.1 Payables
35.3 Advance payments
Inventories
120.9
120.0
Fixed assets
149.0
143.8
108.7
114.5
Interest-bearing
debts
92.3
88.3
Obligation of
AG share purchase
103.4
97.6
Other
Liabilities
Goodwill
Intangibles
Other assets
66.5
65.0
Shareholders'
62.8
61.8
124.0
equity
110.3
Shareholders'
36.9
36.9
equity ratio: 21.8%
Dec 2019
Mar 2020
Dec 2019
Mar 2020
Decrease in shareholders' equity due to exchange rate adjustment：- JPY 28.1 bn (- JPY 19.2bn as of 31.12.2019) (Main cause of the loss was weak local currencies in emerging countries.)
Consolidated order composition (by region)
※Value basis
(JPY Mil.)
China
Asia
Americas
EMEA*
Russia
Turkey
Germany
Japan
*Europe, the Middle East and Africa
DMG MORI quarterly consolidated machine order intake
Loan (including additional acquisition of AG shares)
－JPY
82.2 bn
Cash＋remaining credit line
JPY 277.5 bn
Impact of COVID-19 on business operation ーSales, Engineering and Service
Germany
WFH
Off, others
Early April
At present
EMEA
WFH
Office
Off, others
Early April
At present
* Excluding factories
Japan (Tokyo)
Asia
Off, others WFH
Off, others WFH
Early April At present Early April At present
China
North America
Off, others
Office
Off, others
Office
WHF
Mid February
At present
April
At present
Impact of COVID-19 on business operation ーProduction
Germany
WFH
Factory
Off, others
Early April
At present
EMEA
WFH
Factory
Off, others
Early April
Japan
In operation
In operation
Early April
At present
China (Tianjin)
WFH
Off, others
Factory
Mid February At present
USA (Davis)
WFH
Off, others
Factory
At present
Early April
Work from home & online meeting system
No commuting by public transportation*
(Japan)
Work from home
Online meeting system
Digital training by video
*As of end May 2020
Digital Twin
5G alliance with NTT Communications
Local 5Genables autonomous driving within factory
Ultra-highspeed, low delay
Expanded connection capacity
High security
AGV remote operation test
① Electric wave transmission test (reception level, interference)
②Transmission quality test (delay, throughput, packet error rate) ③Application test (remote operation of AGV by local 5G)
Evaluation of communication stability
Remote monitoring of AGV's status
5G collaboration with KDDI
Facilitate customers'
5G networks integrated in DMG MORI to develop new solutions
Apr. 2020- Iga Campus
Jul. 2020- Tokyo Global Headquarters
digital transformation (DX) with a public 5G network
AI Engine
・Chip removal ・Tool shape
In-machine images processed by AI engine
KDDI
DMGMORI Cloud
public 5G
network
Collected data
AI learning
AI engine
System developed in
Iga Campus showroom
Hokkaido and Tokyo
digitization Training by TULIP
TULIP: Software & hardware platform for digital training
Easily create Apps: no-code, no programming knowledge required Effective training by interactive communication
User friendly: create new Apps by easily modifiable templates
Factory kit: basic kit for introducing TULIP
Factory kit
my DMG MORI
my DMG MORI portal
Europe
approx. 10,000 customers
Target
Japan
approx. 6,500 customers
40,000
Other region
to be released
customers
Extra perk for registration
The Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun
（electronic version）
SEISANZAI (Production Equipment) MARKETING Magazine（electronic version ）
Technology Fridays (June-December)
Technology Fridays instead of Iga Innovation Days 2020
Invite a small group of customers (less than 30) every Friday to Iga and Tokyo
Topics: 5-axis & multi-axis, Automation, digitization my DMG MORI, TULIP Measurement, AM, New Technologies Quarterly release of new models/technologies, new seminars
5-axis & multi-axis
digitization
Transfer by our limousine bus
■ Iga campus Nagoya stationShin-Osakastation Kyoto station
■ Tokyo GHQ
Tokyo station
Measurement
Automation
Additive Manufacturing
Excellence Centers
Digital Acceptance of Machine Tools
Started "digital acceptance of machine tools" by online meeting system
■ Concept
DMG MORI
CustomerOnline meeting
Image
Online meeting
・Live presentation, Q&A
Document
/ Webcam
・Presentation ・Q&A
Image
Document s
Office
Webcam
Live
broadcasting
Customers can join
Network
from home office
iPhone / Webcam
HomeHome
Digital Showroom
Visit virtual showroom
Coming Soon
DMG MORI Digital Academy
Launch DMG MORI Digital Academy in summer 2020
1
2
3
E-learning-flexible & always available
Machining practice in only 2 days！(※1)
Online learning support by trainers！(※2)
※1：The current training requires 5 days with physical presence in Iga ※2：Inquiries from website
Image of Digital Academy
The strengths of e-learning
Only 2 clicks from login to lesson start
Top screen
Current status Lesson screen
of lessons
taken
Easy navigation, Lesson status and progress on one screen, "Quiz" and"Final test" to check comprehension
Copyright (C) TECHNIUM Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.
Online Seminars Online seminars
Suggest Digital Manufacturing Package (DMP) and digital services Localized webinars for customers & employees
IR CONFERENCE 2020/5/28
Topology optimization, light weight,
larger surface, better function
27％ 33％
LESS LESS
WEIGHT COST
LASERTEC 125 3D hybrid
Ring nozzle for higher cooling
capacity
ULTRASONIC 80 eVo
(ULTRASONIC 80 eVo standard
component)
56％ 60％
LESS LESS
WEIGHT COST
Grinding nozzle (no assembly needed)
LASERTEC 30 DUAL SLM
(DMU 80 P duoBLOCK standard
DMU 80 P duoBLOCK
component)
ULTRASONIC: Demand increase in Semicon industry
Leverage alliance with NIKON to develop on-machine measuring systems
Technological alliance
Provide technologies related to measurement and cameras
Provide laser scanners
Sales alliance
Provide global sales network
Non-contact laser
Laser metal 3D printer
scanner
Lasermeister 101A
LC15Dx
Simultaneous 5-axis machine DMU 50, etc.
NTX series
NHX series
DMU Gantry series
Cooperation agreement with Hyogo Prefecture
April 10, 2020
Signed a cooperation agreement with Hyogo Prefecture on the development of human resources for Monozukuri (manufacturing)
Hyogo Prefecture
Cooperation Plan:
Contribution to the development of human resources for Monozukuri through the lending of machine tools
Promotion of advanced machining technologies through the 5-axis machining consortium
Workshop on cutting-edge machining operation with companies in Hyogo Prefecture
NLX 2000 | 500 and another two models for Hyogo Prefectural Monodzukuri Institute
Disclaimer
This material contains targets, plans, etc. concerning the future of DMG MORI CO., LTD. and the DMG MORI Group. All predictions concerning the future are judgments and assumptions based on information available to DMG MORI at the time of writing. There is a possibility that the actual future results may differ significantly from these forecasts, due to changes in management policy or changes in external factors.
There are many factors which contain elements of uncertainty or the possibility of fluctuation including, but not limited to, the following:
Fluctuations in exchange rates
Changes to the laws, regulations and government policies in the markets where DMG MORI CO., LTD. conducts its business
DMG MORI CO., LTD.'s ability to develop and sell new products in a timely fashion
Instability of governments in the markets where DMG MORI CO., LTD. conducts its business
Operational changes by the competent authorities or regulations related to anti-trust, etc.