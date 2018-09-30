Log in
DMS (Diagnostic Medical Systems)    DGM   FR0012202497

DMS (DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS) (DGM)
09/28 2018
0.98 EUR   -4.85%
07:01pDMS : H1 18 results: not so bad given the poor top-line
AL
09/24DMS : Merging with Intrasense? Cancelled
AL
08/29DMS : Nothing new under the rain
AL
DMS : H1 18 results: not so bad given the poor top-line

09/30/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

H1 18 results: not so bad given the poor top-line
EARNINGS/SALES RELEASES
FACT

DMS released its H1 18 results. Sales (already announced on 29 August) reached €10,701k (vs €12,700k, or -16%), EBITDA €-1,008k (vs €-1,211k), EBIT €-1,776k (vs €-1,914k) and net result €-1,849k (vs €-1,603k). Net debt at the end of H1 reached €3.8m vs €1.7m at the end of FY17.


ANALYSIS

The H1 18 results are not sexy, this is a fact. That said, they do not look as disastrous as one could have feared when the group released its H1 sales at the end of August, which showed a sharp decline in sales. In fact, the group has benefited from the higher margins in the bone densitometry segment (+33%), while radiology (down 29%) has a lower (undisclosed contribution). As a matter of fact, EBITDA remained of the same magnitude as last year’s (about a €1m loss) despite the fall in the top-line (keeping in mind that last year’s mix was unfavourable, i.e. with less densitometry and more radiology). Not so bad after all. It does not change the fact that the group is far from its objective of becoming profitable again, but at least things are not worsening. The group suggests that H2 should be better, in particular thanks to the booking of a €1.6m order in radiology in Egypt and the first Platinum and Optima sales to UniHA (the first cooperative purchasing group of French public hospitals). DMS Biotech and DMS Wellness, the two new segments of the group, should keep developing, although, once again, these are pretty small activities so far in the total mix. We also note that the results of the first clinical studies of its arthrosis treatment solution should be released in H2 (with no impact on the P&L in a foreseeable future though). On the less positive side, we note that the group is burning cash (c. €2m in H1), making a recovery in profitability all the more necessary. We are also surprised that no news is given about the new factory, which was supposed to be built this year and up-and-running by year-end. Altogether though, our forecasts seem very much in line with what H1 18 numbers and H2 prospects suggest, that is: a flat to slightly declining top-line combined with improved margins (mix effect) which should lead to a pretty flat loss level. It remains to be seen whether the group is able to grow again, but this is the absolute condition if it is to fulfill, at last, its promise to get back to profit, a commitment its CEO had taken for…FY16.


IMPACT

We will not materially change our forecasts after H1 18. As a result, our current target price is likely to remain close to what it currently is. The good point is that, after a few disappointments as of late, this set of results is, at least, showing a stabilisation of losses.

Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Paul Ansel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Samuel Sancerni Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Simonyi See-Nuan Director
Ricard Odile Director
Mathieu Omnes Investor Relations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DMS (DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS)-27.93%19
NXSTAGE MEDICAL, INC.15.11%1 842
SONOSCAPE MEDICAL CORP--.--%1 776
BEIJING WANDONG MEDICAL TECHNOLGY CO LTD-48.65%645
DETECTION TECHNOLOGY OYJ--.--%327
VIEWORKS CO.,LTD--.--%287
