DMS (Diagnostic Medical Systems)    DGM   FR0012202497

DMS (DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS) (DGM)
09/24 10:46:45 am
1.065 EUR   -4.48%
11:01aDMS : Merging with Intrasense? Another failure
AL
08/29DMS : Nothing new under the rain
AL
05/22DMS (DIAGNOSTIC : Further progress for the DMS Biotech division: fin..
AN
OFFRE

DMS : Merging with Intrasense? Another failure

09/24/2018 | 11:01am CEST

Merging with Intrasense? Another failure
M&A /CORP. ACTION
FACT

DMS announced this morning the end of talks with Intrasense, with which it was supposed to merge its Imaging business.


ANALYSIS

As a reminder, DMS had announced in May that it had entered into exclusive negotiations with Intrasense, a listed Montpellier-based company which designs Myrian®, a software solution allowing medical images’ visualisation and analysis. If the deal had gone through, DMS would have contributed its imaging activities to Intrasense, in exchange for new shares to be issued, and would have become its majority shareholder. Now the negotiations are over, as we understand it, since both boards could not agree on the relative valuations, and both companies are now back to square one after weeks and months of uncertainty. Despite the fact we had doubts on the merits of such a merger (see our Latest dated 16 May), this is another blow to DMS and most of all for its core imaging business, which is currently suffering. New activities (Wellness and Biotech), albeit growing, are still hardly significant (sales of €0.6m in H1 18), while management’s initiatives concerning Imaging have not exactly been successful so far, to say the least. The group argues that it can always cooperate with Intrasense, on a commercial basis as opposed to buying it. True, but if this was the right move, why suggest buying it in the first place? With a 16% fall in sales in H1 18 and the time wasted on this potential acquisition, things are starting to look a bit worrying, we believe. Of course, the deal’s failure will not change our numbers, for the simple reason that it was not accounted for before its closing, but this new failure comes as (another) disappointment.


IMPACT

No impact on our numbers, which did not integrate this potential move. However, the H1 18 results due on 28 September are set to be disappointing, after the poor half-year sales numbers communicated on 29 August (see our comment on that day: “_Nothing new under the rain_”).

Latest news on DMS (DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SY
11:01aDMS : Merging with Intrasense? Another failure
AL
08/29DMS : Nothing new under the rain
AL
05/22DMS (DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS) : Further progress for the DMS Biotech division..
AN
05/21DMS : A disappointing Q1 18...and a few question marks
AL
05/16DMS : M&A and a new financing don't hide a poor Q1 trading statement
AL
05/01DMS : Weak FY17 results; all hopes on the new segments?
AL
04/27DMS : A contract in Japan for DMS Wellness
AL
04/17DMS : A contract in China for DMS Wellness
AL
02/22DMS : Approvals for the Platinum and Optima radiology tables
AL
02/04DMS : FY17 revenues: rather weak
AL
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 18,0 M
Chart DMS (DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS)
Duration : Period :
DMS (Diagnostic Medical Systems) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DMS (DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Paul Ansel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Samuel Sancerni Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Simonyi See-Nuan Director
Ricard Odile Director
Mathieu Omnes Investor Relations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DMS (DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS)-23.10%21
NXSTAGE MEDICAL, INC.16.26%1 856
SONOSCAPE MEDICAL CORP--.--%1 669
BEIJING WANDONG MEDICAL TECHNOLGY CO LTD-47.96%635
DETECTION TECHNOLOGY OYJ--.--%354
VIEWORKS CO.,LTD--.--%314
