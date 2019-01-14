Log in
DMS (Diagnostic Medical Systems)    DGM   FR0012202497

DMS (DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS) (DGM)
01/14 03:21:31 am
1.255 EUR   +20.10%
03:01aDMS : Some (vague) results on arthritis
AL
01/10DMS : The new factory (at last) in sight
AL
2018DMS : 9 months 2018 sales: a tick better, from a low basis though
AL
News 
News

DMS : Some (vague) results on arthritis

01/14/2019 | 03:01am EST

Some (vague) results on arthritis
SIGNIFICANT NEWS
FACT

DMS announced on Friday what it calls the “first results” on its arthritis activity (utilisation of cells from adipose tissue in the treatment of arthritis).


ANALYSIS

The trial was conducted on 40 patients suffering from knee arthritis, treated and checked after 1 week, 1, 3 and 6 months after the injection. While the study is still going on (to have a 12-month check), DMS indicates that the 6 months results will be released together with the 12 months ones. This boils down to saying that last Friday’s results are not proper results but comments based on the ongoing study. Nonetheless, the group seems optimistic, with this technique described as non-invasive, quick and appreciated by patients, and could/should replace hyaluronic acid in some cases. Why not. Despite the very positive market reaction (+27% on Friday, from a very low point though), we are a tick more cautious since no hard data/evidence have so far been released. Moreover, the results after 6 months were due in Q3 18, according to the very words of the group (the 40 patients having started to be treated at the beginning of FY18). Weird. We grant DMS the benefit of the doubt, but we view Friday’s release more as a marketing effort than the real proven outcome of this technique and will wait for more detailed information before potentially integrating it into our numbers.


IMPACT

No impact before more details are released. The comments made by the group are, however, supportive for the share price in the short term, even if it will take more information before we change our numbers.

