DMS : Some (vague) results on arthritis

The trial was conducted on 40 patients suffering from knee arthritis, treated and checked after 1 week, 1, 3 and 6 months after the injection. While the study is still going on (to have a 12-month check), DMS indicates that the 6 months results will be released together with the 12 months ones. This boils down to saying that last Friday’s results are not proper results but comments based on the ongoing study. Nonetheless, the group seems optimistic, with this technique described as non-invasive, quick and appreciated by patients, and could/should replace hyaluronic acid in some cases. Why not. Despite the very positive market reaction (+27% on Friday, from a very low point though), we are a tick more cautious since no hard data/evidence have so far been released. Moreover, the results after 6 months were due in Q3 18, according to the very words of the group (the 40 patients having started to be treated at the beginning of FY18). Weird. We grant DMS the benefit of the doubt, but we view Friday’s release more as a marketing effort than the real proven outcome of this technique and will wait for more detailed information before potentially integrating it into our numbers.