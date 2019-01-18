Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  DNA    DNA   FI4000062385

DNA (DNA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 01/18 05:14:33 am
18.26 EUR   +0.22%
2018DNA OYJ : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DNA : Financial Statements Bulletin 2018 - invitation to news conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 04:31am EST

DNA PLC INVESTOR NEWS, 18 JANUARY 2019, 11:30 am (EET)

DNA will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin 2018 on Friday 1 February 2019 at about 8:30 am EET / 7:30 am CEST, 6:30 am BST. The stock exchange release and the result report in Finnish and English will be available at that time on DNA's website at www.dna.fi/investors. DNA arranges two news conferences on the result publication day. Results will be presented by CEO Jukka Leinonen and CFO Timo Karppinen.

News conference in Finnish for media and analysts at 10:00 am EET

The event will take place at DNA House, Läkkisepäntie 21, Helsinki. Registration for the event is requested by email to communications@dna.fi. The news conference can also be participated through a live webcast.

Conference call for analysts and investors at 1:00 pm EET, 12 (noon) CEST, 11:00 am BST

The audience is welcome to participate and ask questions through a conference call by dialing in a couple of minutes before the scheduled time;

  • Finland: +358 9 8171 0310
  • United Kingdom: +44 333 300 0804
  • United States: +1 631 913 1422
  • Participant Passcode: 6963 5673#

Conference call can be also be participated and questions asked by live audiocast.

The presentation materials and links to the webcast and audiocast will be available on DNA's website before the event: www.dna.fi/investors. Recordings of both news conferences and the transcript of the conference call will be available later on the same webpage.

Further enquiries:

Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations, DNA Plc, +358 44 044 1262, marja.makinen@dna.fi
DNA Corporate Communications, +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi 

DNA Plc is a Finnish telecommunications group providing high-quality voice, data and TV services for communication, entertainment and working. DNA is Finland's largest cable operator and the leading pay TV provider in both cable and terrestrial networks. For DNA, the key area for growth in corporate business is the new way of working, independent of time and place, facilitated by smart terminal devices, diverse communications services and rapid connections. In 2017, DNA recorded net sales of EUR 886 million and an operating profit of EUR 124 million. DNA has more than 4 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The Group also includes DNA Store, Finland's largest retail chain selling mobile phones. DNA shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For further information, visit www.dna.fi or follow us on Twitter @DNA_fi and Facebook.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: DNA Oyj via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DNA
04:31aDNA : Financial Statements Bulletin 2018 - invitation to news conferences
GL
01/11DNA : acquires Moi Mobiili
AQ
2018DNA : to set up matching shares plan for its personnel
AQ
2018DNA : Board of Directors decides on new performance period for the long-term inc..
AQ
2018DNA : Viaplay added to DNA's services
PU
2018Medicine or vice? Socially screened funds struggle to define cannabis industr..
RE
2018DNA PLC : Managers' transactions: Timo Karppinen
AQ
2018DNA : have agreed EUR 50 million EU financing from EIB
GL
2018DNA : to launch sale of OnePlus phones
PU
2018DNA PLC'S INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-SEP : Strong improvement in DNA's main key figu..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 909 M
EBIT 2018 142 M
Net income 2018 104 M
Debt 2018 338 M
Yield 2018 5,71%
P/E ratio 2018 22,78
P/E ratio 2019 20,91
EV / Sales 2018 3,02x
EV / Sales 2019 3,03x
Capitalization 2 411 M
Chart DNA
Duration : Period :
DNA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DNA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 19,1 €
Spread / Average Target 4,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jukka Tapani Leinonen Chief Executive Officer
Pertti Juhani Korhonen Chairman
Timo Juhani Karppinen Chief Financial Officer
Tommy Christian Olenius Chief Technology Officer
Janne Aalto Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DNA6.67%2 746
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.53%234 822
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP1.56%81 138
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-1.55%79 140
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 060
TELEFONICA3.11%44 758
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.