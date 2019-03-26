DNA Oyj : More than half of DNA employees participate in the employee share savings plan

In March 2019, DNA offered its employees an opportunity to participate in the employee share savings plan. The purpose of the plan is to steer the activities of employees towards the attainment of strategic objectives, as well as to commit the employees to the company's operations in the long-term and to reward them through potential increase in the share value.

In the first plan period 2019-2020, 57 per cent of DNA employees enrolled in the plan. The accrued savings will be used for quarterly acquisitions of DNA shares from the market at the prevailing market price after the publications of the interim reports. Now the majority of DNA employees will thus become shareholders in the company.

"We are very pleased that such a large number of DNA employees have joined the employee share savings plan. Participation in the DNA plan was exceptionally high compared to other corresponding plans. In this way, we want to engage DNA employees to the company even more and to reward them for DNA's success, says Marko Rissanen, Senior Vice President, Human Resources.

DNA issued a stock exchange release on the details of the employee share savings plan on 1 March 2019.

