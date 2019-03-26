Log in
DNA Oyj : More than half of DNA employees participate in the employee share savings plan

03/26/2019 | 04:01am EDT

In March 2019, DNA offered its employees an opportunity to participate in the employee share savings plan. The purpose of the plan is to steer the activities of employees towards the attainment of strategic objectives, as well as to commit the employees to the company's operations in the long-term and to reward them through potential increase in the share value.

In the first plan period 2019-2020, 57 per cent of DNA employees enrolled in the plan. The accrued savings will be used for quarterly acquisitions of DNA shares from the market at the prevailing market price after the publications of the interim reports. Now the majority of DNA employees will thus become shareholders in the company.

"We are very pleased that such a large number of DNA employees have joined the employee share savings plan. Participation in the DNA plan was exceptionally high compared to other corresponding plans. In this way, we want to engage DNA employees to the company even more and to reward them for DNA's success, says Marko Rissanen, Senior Vice President, Human Resources.  

DNA issued a stock exchange release on the details of the employee share savings plan on 1 March 2019.

Further information for the media:

Marko Rissanen, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, DNA Plc, tel. +358 44 2203 230, marko.rissanen@dna.fi
DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi

DNA is a Finnish telecommunications group providing high-quality voice, data and TV services for communication, entertainment and working. DNA is Finland's largest cable operator and the leading pay TV provider in both cable and terrestrial networks. Our mission is to provide products and services that make our private and corporate customers' lives simple. As a telecommunications operator, DNA plays an important role in society by providing important communication connections and by enabling digital development. DNA was ranked as Finland's best place to work in 2019 in the Great Place to Work survey's large companies category. In 2018, our net sales were EUR 912 million and our operating profit EUR 139 million. DNA has more than 4 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The Group also includes DNA Store, Finland's largest retail chain selling mobile phones. DNA shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For further information, visit www.dna.fi or follow us on Twitter @DNA_fi and Facebook.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: DNA Oyj via Globenewswire
