DNB (DNB)
DNB : Raises Dividend as Higher Income and Lower Impairments Boost Profit

02/07/2019 | 03:33am EST

By Dominic Chopping

Norway's largest lender Thursday raised its full-year dividend after posting a rise in fourth-quarter net profit driven by higher net interest income and lower impairment losses.

DNB ASA (DNB.OS) made a profit attributable to shareholders of 6.6 billion Norwegian kroner ($775 million) compared with NOK6.13 billion a year earlier.

Its net interest income rose to NOK9.61 billion from NOK8.86 billion, while impairment losses narrowed to NOK235 million from NOK402 million.

DNB raised its full-year dividend to NOK8.25 from NOK7.10.

DNB's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio--a measure of a bank's financial strength--was flat at 16.4%.

The bank expects an annual increase in lending volume of 3% to 4% in 2019 and 2020, respectively. In this period, DNB expects higher growth in lending volume for small and medium-sized enterprises and slower-paced growth in lending to large corporates and international customers.

The group still targets a return on equity above 12% toward the end of 2019.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com; @domchopping @WSJNordics

Financials (NOK)
Sales 2018 49 913 M
EBIT 2018 28 483 M
Net income 2018 23 441 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,18%
P/E ratio 2018 10,37
P/E ratio 2019 9,99
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,94x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,61x
Capitalization 247 B
Chart DNB
Duration : Period :
DNB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DNB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 169  NOK
Spread / Average Target 9,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rune Bjerke Group Chief Executive Officer
Olaug Svarva Chairman
Solveig Elisabeth Hellebust Group Executive VP-People & Operations
Kjerstin Elisabeth Braathen Chief Financial Officer
Alf Otterstad Group Executive VP-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DNB11.33%28 868
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.32%345 144
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.81%291 966
BANK OF AMERICA16.60%278 282
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.83%238 212
WELLS FARGO6.92%231 926
