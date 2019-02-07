DNB : Raises Dividend as Higher Income and Lower Impairments Boost Profit

By Dominic Chopping



Norway's largest lender Thursday raised its full-year dividend after posting a rise in fourth-quarter net profit driven by higher net interest income and lower impairment losses.

DNB ASA (DNB.OS) made a profit attributable to shareholders of 6.6 billion Norwegian kroner ($775 million) compared with NOK6.13 billion a year earlier.

Its net interest income rose to NOK9.61 billion from NOK8.86 billion, while impairment losses narrowed to NOK235 million from NOK402 million.

DNB raised its full-year dividend to NOK8.25 from NOK7.10.

DNB's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio--a measure of a bank's financial strength--was flat at 16.4%.

The bank expects an annual increase in lending volume of 3% to 4% in 2019 and 2020, respectively. In this period, DNB expects higher growth in lending volume for small and medium-sized enterprises and slower-paced growth in lending to large corporates and international customers.

The group still targets a return on equity above 12% toward the end of 2019.

