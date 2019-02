Pan-European Euronext earlier on Monday said it may sweeten its offer of 145 Norwegian crowns per share for Oslo Bors VPS after Nasdaq offered 152 crowns.

"We've made a thorough evaluation and it is the unanimous conclusion of our board that Nasdaq has the better offer," Bente Landsnes told Reuters, adding that a higher bid by Euronext would not change that conclusion.

