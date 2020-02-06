Correction * *: DNB ASA - Share buy-back transactions on 6 February 2020

DNB ASA has on 6 February 2020 purchased 309,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 173.2299 per share. After this, DNB ASA owns a total of 10,997,000 own shares. The repurchase of shares is part of the share buy-back programme announced by DNB ASA on 24 October 2019, as subsequently amended by an announcement on 20 November, 12 December 2019 and 6 February 2020. The share buy-back programme comprises up to approximately * 31.6 million shares, of which up to approximately * 20.9 million shares may be repurchased in the open market. The rest will be redeemed from the state of Norway on a proportionate basis, subject to approval from DNB ASA's annual general meeting in 2020, so that its current ownership interest of 34.00% will remain unaffected following completion of the buy-back programme. For further information about the share buy-back programme, DNB ASA refers to the Oslo Stock Exchange notifications made on 24 October, 20 November and 12 December 2019 (available from www.newsweb.no). For further information, please contact: Rune Helland, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +47 23 26 84 00 / +47 977 13 250 This information is subject to the disclosure requirements according to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

