Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  DNB ASA    DNB   NO0010031479

DNB ASA

(DNB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 02/06 10:25:02 am
173.45 NOK   +5.99%
11:38aCORRECTION * * : DNB ASA - Share buy-back transactions on 6 February 2020
PU
10:48aDNB : Share buy-back transactions on 6 February 2020
AQ
02:52aDNB : Raises Dividend After Posting Net Profit Above Views
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Correction * *: DNB ASA - Share buy-back transactions on 6 February 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 11:38am EST
Correction * *: DNB ASA - Share buy-back transactions on 6 February 2020
DNB ASA has on 6 February 2020 purchased 309,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 173.2299 per share. After this, DNB ASA owns a total of 10,997,000 own shares. The repurchase of shares is part of the share buy-back programme announced by DNB ASA on 24 October 2019, as subsequently amended by an announcement on 20 November, 12 December 2019 and 6 February 2020. The share buy-back programme comprises up to approximately * 31.6 million shares, of which up to approximately * 20.9 million shares may be repurchased in the open market. The rest will be redeemed from the state of Norway on a proportionate basis, subject to approval from DNB ASA's annual general meeting in 2020, so that its current ownership interest of 34.00% will remain unaffected following completion of the buy-back programme. For further information about the share buy-back programme, DNB ASA refers to the Oslo Stock Exchange notifications made on 24 October, 20 November and 12 December 2019 (available from www.newsweb.no). For further information, please contact: Rune Helland, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +47 23 26 84 00 / +47 977 13 250 This information is subject to the disclosure requirements according to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

DnB ASA published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 16:37:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DNB ASA
11:38aCORRECTION * * : DNB ASA - Share buy-back transactions on 6 February 2020
PU
10:48aDNB : Share buy-back transactions on 6 February 2020
AQ
02:52aDNB : Raises Dividend After Posting Net Profit Above Views
DJ
01:32aDNB : increases the size of its share buy-back programme by 0.5 per cent up to 2..
AQ
01:32aDNB : Fourth quarter results 2019 - DNB Bank ASA
AQ
01:32aDNB : Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by DNB
AQ
01:31aDNB : gains ground in the savings market
AQ
02/05Saudi Aramco Slashes Crude Official Selling Prices For Far East
DJ
02/04REMINDER : Invitation - DNB's fourth quarter results for 2019 will be presented ..
PU
02/03DNB ASA : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 54 977 M
EBIT 2019 32 099 M
Net income 2019 24 162 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,39%
P/E ratio 2019 10,7x
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,67x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,51x
Capitalization 257 B
Chart DNB ASA
Duration : Period :
DNB ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DNB ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 174,88  NOK
Last Close Price 163,65  NOK
Spread / Highest target 29,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kjerstin Elisabeth Braathen Group Chief Executive Officer
Olaug Svarva Chairman
Ottar Ertzeid Chief Financial Officer
Alf Otterstad Group Executive VP-Information Technology
Tore Olaf Rimmereid Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DNB ASA-0.91%27 490
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.95%426 153
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-4.54%295 834
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.00%281 209
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.20%198 080
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.75%195 360
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group