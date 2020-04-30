DNB : Net Profit Missed Estimates Amid Hefty Impairments

By Dominic Chopping



DNB ASA on Thursday posted a lower-than-expected first-quarter net profit after booking hefty impairment losses due to the coronavirus pandemic and the sharp drop in the oil price.

Norway's largest lender made a profit attributable to shareholders of 3.57 billion Norwegian kroner ($344.4 million) compared with NOK7.34 billion a year earlier, while net interest income rose 12% to NOK10.4 billion.

Analysts polled by FactSet had expected net profit of NOK6.94 billion with net interest income of NOK10.39 billion.

Impairments of financial instruments totaled NOK5.77 billion in the quarter.

DNB's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio--a measure of a bank's financial strength--rose to 17.7% from 17.1%.

The bank said its financial ambitions, including the overriding financial target of a return on equity above 12%, remain unchanged.

"However, due to the recent developments in the macroeconomic environment, these will unlikely be achieved in 2020."

In the period from 2020 to 2022, the annual increase in lending and deposit volumes is expected to be around 3% to 4%. It is DNB's ambition to have a cost/income ratio below 40%.

The reduction in interest rates on customer loans of up to 85 basis points from April 5 will have an effect on the interest income from the second quarter. The reduced rates on deposits will not take effect until late May.

