DNB ASA    DNB   NO0010031479

DNB ASA

(DNB)
DNB : Norway police to investigate bank DNB over Iceland-Namibia payments

11/28/2019 | 11:32am EST

Norwegian police are investigating DNB, the country's largest bank, to establish whether any laws were broken in its handling of payments from an Icelandic fisheries firm to Namibia, police said in a statement on Thursday.

In a separate statement, DNB said the investigation meant it had the opportunity to share with police everything it knows about the case. The bank said last week that it was investigating media reports of alleged improper payments by Icelandic company Samherji to Namibian officials.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
DNB ASA -0.99% 165.45 Delayed Quote.19.94%
SHARE PLC -1.39% 30.0755 Delayed Quote.34.07%
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 55 869 M
EBIT 2019 33 031 M
Net income 2019 24 902 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,35%
P/E ratio 2019 10,6x
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,71x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,62x
Capitalization 263 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 174,93  NOK
Last Close Price 167,10  NOK
Spread / Highest target 22,1%
Spread / Average Target 4,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Kjerstin Elisabeth Braathen Group Chief Executive Officer
Olaug Svarva Chairman
Solveig Elisabeth Hellebust Group Executive VP-People & Operations
Ottar Ertzeid Chief Financial Officer
Alf Otterstad Group Executive VP-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DNB ASA19.94%28 699
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.34.88%414 142
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.35%300 616
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.59%289 515
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.78%229 823
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.31%207 008
