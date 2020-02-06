DNB : Raises Dividend After Posting Net Profit Above Views

By Dominic Chopping



DNB ASA (DNB.OS) on Thursday posted a forecast-beating fourth-quarter net profit and raised its dividend.

"Backed by a continued solid Norwegian macroeconomic situation, DNB delivered a profitable growth in revenues and the asset quality remains strong," the bank said.

Norway's largest lender made a profit attributable to shareholders of 5.62 billion Norwegian kroner ($610 million) compared with NOK6.6 billion a year earlier, while net interest income rose 7.7% to NOK10.35 billion.

Analysts polled by FactSet had expected net profit of NOK5.25 billion with net interest income of NOK10.13 billion.

Negative mark-to-market effects of NOK1.1 billion from basis swaps and additional Tier 1 capital this quarter as well as a positive tax effect in the fourth quarter of 2018 meant that profit fell this quarter compared to last year.

DNB's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio--a measure of a bank's financial strength--rose to 18.6% from 17.2%.

The bank raised its dividend to NOK9 from NOK8.25.

The bank said it saw higher lending volumes in all customer segments, increased margins and income on equity during the quarter. There was an average increase in the healthy loan portfolio of 5.3% while deposits rose 5.1%.

The increase in Norges Bank's key policy rate from 1.25% to 1.50% in September, followed by DNB's announcement of increased interest rates effective from November, will have full effect from the first quarter of 2020, the bank said.

In the period 2020-22, the annual increase in lending and deposit volumes is expected to be 3% to 4%. In the same period, it is DNB's ambition to increase net commissions and fees by 4% to 5% annually, and to have a cost/income ratio below 40%.

