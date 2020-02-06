Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  DNB ASA    DNB   NO0010031479

DNB ASA

(DNB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

DNB : Raises Dividend After Posting Net Profit Above Views

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 02:52am EST

By Dominic Chopping

DNB ASA (DNB.OS) on Thursday posted a forecast-beating fourth-quarter net profit and raised its dividend.

"Backed by a continued solid Norwegian macroeconomic situation, DNB delivered a profitable growth in revenues and the asset quality remains strong," the bank said.

Norway's largest lender made a profit attributable to shareholders of 5.62 billion Norwegian kroner ($610 million) compared with NOK6.6 billion a year earlier, while net interest income rose 7.7% to NOK10.35 billion.

Analysts polled by FactSet had expected net profit of NOK5.25 billion with net interest income of NOK10.13 billion.

Negative mark-to-market effects of NOK1.1 billion from basis swaps and additional Tier 1 capital this quarter as well as a positive tax effect in the fourth quarter of 2018 meant that profit fell this quarter compared to last year.

DNB's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio--a measure of a bank's financial strength--rose to 18.6% from 17.2%.

The bank raised its dividend to NOK9 from NOK8.25.

The bank said it saw higher lending volumes in all customer segments, increased margins and income on equity during the quarter. There was an average increase in the healthy loan portfolio of 5.3% while deposits rose 5.1%.

The increase in Norges Bank's key policy rate from 1.25% to 1.50% in September, followed by DNB's announcement of increased interest rates effective from November, will have full effect from the first quarter of 2020, the bank said.

In the period 2020-22, the annual increase in lending and deposit volumes is expected to be 3% to 4%. In the same period, it is DNB's ambition to increase net commissions and fees by 4% to 5% annually, and to have a cost/income ratio below 40%.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DNB ASA
02:52aDNB : Raises Dividend After Posting Net Profit Above Views
DJ
01:32aDNB : increases the size of its share buy-back programme by 0.5 per cent up to 2..
AQ
01:32aDNB : Fourth quarter results 2019 - DNB Bank ASA
AQ
01:32aDNB : Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by DNB
AQ
01:31aDNB : gains ground in the savings market
AQ
02/05Saudi Aramco Slashes Crude Official Selling Prices For Far East
DJ
02/04REMINDER : Invitation - DNB's fourth quarter results for 2019 will be presented ..
PU
02/03DNB ASA : annual earnings release
01/31DNB MARKETS - ISOFOL MEDICAL :  Update on clinical development
AQ
01/29DNB : Eidsiva Energi AS - bond mandate announcement
AQ
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 54 977 M
EBIT 2019 32 099 M
Net income 2019 24 162 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,39%
P/E ratio 2019 10,7x
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,67x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,51x
Capitalization 257 B
Chart DNB ASA
Duration : Period :
DNB ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DNB ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 174,88  NOK
Last Close Price 163,65  NOK
Spread / Highest target 29,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kjerstin Elisabeth Braathen Group Chief Executive Officer
Olaug Svarva Chairman
Ottar Ertzeid Chief Financial Officer
Alf Otterstad Group Executive VP-Information Technology
Tore Olaf Rimmereid Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DNB ASA-0.21%27 490
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.95%426 153
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-4.54%295 834
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.00%281 209
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.20%198 080
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.75%195 360
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group