By Dominic Chopping

Norway's largest lender, DNB ASA, said Wednesday that it will recognize a positive effect of 1.06 billion Norwegian kroner ($103 million) from basis swaps connected to funding in the first quarter of 2020.

It will also recognize a positive effect of NOK4.1 billion from additional tier 1 capital, it said.

