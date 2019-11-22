Norway government abandons right to sell Telenor stake

Parliament authorised a plan in 2015 to allow the government to reduce its ownership in the group to 34% from the current 54%, but no action was taken to proceed with a sale.

Telenor is Norway's third-largest listed firm after oil firm Equinor and bank DNB. At its current share price, a 20% stake in Telenor is worth 47.8 billion Norwegian crowns (4.05 billion pounds).

"The authorisation has not been utilised and, based on an overall assessment, the government sees no need to extend it," Minister of Trade and Industry Torbjoern Roe Isaksen said.

"The state's rationale for its ownership of Telenor is to maintain a leading technological and industrial company with head office functions in Norway. The state's goal as an owner is the highest possible return over time," he added.

