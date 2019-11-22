Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  DNB ASA    DNB   NO0010031479

DNB ASA

(DNB)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Oslo Bors - 11/21 10:25:20 am
164.5 NOK   -0.75%
02:29aNorway government abandons right to sell Telenor stake
RE
11/21DNB : Share buy-back transactions on 21 November 2019
AQ
11/20DNB : Share buy-back transactions on 20 November 2019
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Norway government abandons right to sell Telenor stake

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 02:29am EST
Telenor's logo is seen in central Belgrade

Norway's centre-right government will give up its right to sell a 20% stake in telecoms operator Telenor, it said in a statement on Friday.

Parliament authorised a plan in 2015 to allow the government to reduce its ownership in the group to 34% from the current 54%, but no action was taken to proceed with a sale.

Telenor is Norway's third-largest listed firm after oil firm Equinor and bank DNB. At its current share price, a 20% stake in Telenor is worth 47.8 billion Norwegian crowns (4.05 billion pounds).

"The authorisation has not been utilised and, based on an overall assessment, the government sees no need to extend it," Minister of Trade and Industry Torbjoern Roe Isaksen said.

"The state's rationale for its ownership of Telenor is to maintain a leading technological and industrial company with head office functions in Norway. The state's goal as an owner is the highest possible return over time," he added.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Edmund Blair and Alex Richardson)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DNB ASA -0.75% 164.5 Delayed Quote.19.07%
EQUINOR ASA 1.52% 173.6 Delayed Quote.-5.52%
NORSK HYDRO ASA 0.15% 32.73 Delayed Quote.-16.53%
TELENOR -1.22% 165.45 Delayed Quote.-1.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DNB ASA
02:29aNorway government abandons right to sell Telenor stake
RE
11/21DNB : Share buy-back transactions on 21 November 2019
AQ
11/20DNB : Share buy-back transactions on 20 November 2019
AQ
11/20Norway's DNB eyes NOK 2 billion cost cuts by 2022
RE
11/20DNB : will host the Group's Capital Markets Day in London today
AQ
11/20DNB : increases the size of its share buy-back programme
AQ
11/19DNB : Share buy-back transactions on 19 November 2019
AQ
11/18DNB : Share buy-back transactions on 18 November 2019
AQ
11/18REMINDER : Invitation to DNB's Capital Markets Day - 20 November 2019
AQ
11/15DNB : Share buy-back transactions on 15 November 2019
AQ
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 55 651 M
EBIT 2019 33 031 M
Net income 2019 24 824 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,37%
P/E ratio 2019 10,5x
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,66x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,55x
Capitalization 259 B
Chart DNB ASA
Duration : Period :
DNB ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DNB ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 174,38  NOK
Last Close Price 164,50  NOK
Spread / Highest target 24,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kjerstin Elisabeth Braathen Group Chief Executive Officer
Olaug Svarva Chairman
Solveig Elisabeth Hellebust Group Executive VP-People & Operations
Ottar Ertzeid Chief Financial Officer
Alf Otterstad Group Executive VP-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DNB ASA19.07%28 401
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.79%407 462
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION32.67%295 399
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.62%282 601
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.19%226 524
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.64%202 470
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group