DNB FINANCIAL CORP
DNB Financial Corporation Declares a $0.07 Cash Dividend

08/22/2018 | 10:16pm CEST

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa., Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of DNB Financial Corporation (NasdaqCM: DNBF), parent of DNB First, National Association, one of the first nationally-chartered community banks to serve the greater Philadelphia region, has declared a cash dividend of $0.07 per common share for the third quarter of 2018, to shareholders of record on September 7, 2018.  The cash dividend will be paid on September 19, 2018.

DNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company whose bank subsidiary, DNB First, National Association, is a community bank headquartered in Downingtown, Pennsylvania with 15 locations. Founded in 1860, DNB First, in addition to providing a broad array of consumer and business banking products, offers brokerage and insurance services through DNB Investments & Insurance and investment management services through DNB Investment Management & Trust. DNB Financial Corporation’s shares are traded on NASDAQ’s Capital Market under the symbol: DNBF. We invite our customers and shareholders to visit our website at http://www.dnbfirst.com. DNB's Investor Relations site can be found at http://investors.dnbfirst.com.

For further information, please contact:
Gerald F. Sopp CFO/Executive Vice-President
484.359.3138                                                                           
gsopp@dnbfirst.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 36,5 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 10,3 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,81%
P/E ratio 2018 14,38
P/E ratio 2019 12,92
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,07x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,90x
Capitalization 149 M
Chart DNB FINANCIAL CORP
Duration : Period :
DNB Financial Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DNB FINANCIAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 36,0 $
Spread / Average Target 4,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William J. Hieb President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James H. Thornton Chairman
Gerald F. Sopp CFO, Secretary, EVP & Head-Investor Relations
Thomas A. Fillippo Independent Director
Mildred C. Joyner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DNB FINANCIAL CORP1.19%149
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-6.27%182 050
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%82 384
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP2.68%62 617
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-12.12%52 879
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK-19.62%43 421
