DNB FINANCIAL CORP

(DNBF)
08/21 04:00:08 pm
42.525 USD   +1.32%
04:23pDNB Financial Corporation Declares a $0.07 Cash Dividend
GL
07/23DNB FINANCIAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/23DNB Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
DNB Financial Corporation Declares a $0.07 Cash Dividend

08/21/2019 | 04:23pm EDT

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of DNB Financial Corporation, parent of DNB First, National Association, one of the first nationally-chartered community banks to serve the greater Philadelphia region, has declared a cash dividend of $0.07 per common share for the third quarter of 2019, to shareholders of record on September 6, 2019.  The cash dividend will be paid on September 18, 2019.

DNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company whose bank subsidiary, DNB First, National Association, is a community bank headquartered in Downingtown, Pennsylvania with 14 locations. Founded in 1860, DNB First, in addition to providing a broad array of consumer and business banking products, offers brokerage and insurance services through DNB Investments & Insurance and investment management services through DNB Investment Management & Trust. DNB Financial Corporation’s shares are traded on NASDAQ’s Capital Market under the symbol: DNBF. We invite our customers and shareholders to visit our website at http://www.dnbfirst.com. DNB's Investor Relations site can be found at http://investors.dnbfirst.com.

For further information, please contact:
Gerald F. Sopp CFO/Executive Vice-President
484.359.3138                                                                            
gsopp@dnbfirst.com      

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 38,6 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 11,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,67%
P/E ratio 2019 15,7x
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,71x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,49x
Capitalization 182 M
Technical analysis trends DNB FINANCIAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 38,00  $
Last Close Price 41,97  $
Spread / Highest target -9,46%
Spread / Average Target -9,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William J. Hieb President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James H. Thornton Chairman
Gerald F. Sopp CFO, Secretary, EVP & Head-Investor Relations
Thomas A. Fillippo Independent Director
Mildred C. Joyner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DNB FINANCIAL CORP50.68%182
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-4.72%166 844
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%51 750
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP9.08%50 842
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK16.02%47 267
QNB-5.84%46 584
