DNO (DNO)
DNO : Faroe Petroleum executives to resign after hostile takeover by DNO

01/11/2019 | 11:38am EST
FILE PHOTO: The word oil is pictured on an oil bank at a recycling yard in London, UK

LONDON (Reuters) - Faroe Petroleum's Chief Executive Graham Stewart, Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Cooper and Chief Operating Officer Helge Hammer will resign, Faroe said on Friday after the company was taken over in a hostile bid by DNO.

The executives, including Stewart who was among the founders of Faroe, will step down within three months from Jan. 11, after DNO succeeded in buying a majority stake in the company, Faroe said.

An acrimonious takeover battle ended this week when DNO said it has succeeded in buying more than half of Faroe's shares. It had offered 160 pence a share for Faroe, valuing it at 641.7 million pounds. DNO said earlier on Friday it owned or had acceptances for 76.5 percent of Faroe.

DNO had repeatedly criticised Faroe's leadership in such a way as prompting analysts to wonder if it might not undermine its own pursuit of the company.

DNO, whose assets are mainly in Iraqi Kurdistan, will diversify its business with Faroe's North Sea assets.

A spokesman for DNO had no immediate comment.

(The story corrects the value in third paragraph to 641.7 million pounds)

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, editing by Louise Heavens)
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 657 M
EBIT 2018 221 M
Net income 2018 183 M
Finance 2018 135 M
Yield 2018 1,01%
P/E ratio 2018 10,04
P/E ratio 2019 5,55
EV / Sales 2018 2,74x
EV / Sales 2019 1,76x
Capitalization 1 934 M
Chart DNO
Duration : Period :
DNO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DNO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2,27 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bjørn Kenneth Dale Managing Director
Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani Executive Chairman
Haakon Sandborg Chief Financial Officer
Gunnar Hirsti Director
Shelley M. Watson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DNO20.44%1 920
CONOCOPHILLIPS8.97%76 500
CNOOC LTD5.43%73 092
EOG RESOURCES13.66%57 521
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.17%49 666
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD8.08%31 965
