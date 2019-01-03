Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  DNO    DNO   NO0003921009

DNO (DNO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 01/03 11:54:37 am
13.77 NOK   +6.00%
2018Faroe Petroleum's asset swap with Equinor could raise stakes in DNO bid battle
RE
2018NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
2018NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DNO : Hands Over Operatorship of Oman Block 8 Following License Expiry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 11:11am CET

Oslo, 3 January 2019 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that its subsidiary DNO Oman Block 8 Limited has relinquished operatorship and participation in Oman Block 8 to the Sultanate of Oman's Ministry of Oil and Gas (MOG) and state-owned Oman Oil Company Exploration and Production LLC (OOCEP).

A handover ceremony was held in Muscat today in the presence of MOG Undersecretary Salim Al Aufi, together with representatives from DNO, MOG, OOCEP and license partner LG International in attendance.

"Since inception, Block 8 has produced 35 million barrels of oil and 285 billion cubic feet of gas, generating the Sultanate of Oman about USD 1 billion in total revenues," said DNO's Managing Director Bjørn Dale during the handover ceremony.

Offshore Block 8, which contains the Bukha and West Bukha fields, produced an average of 4,458 barrels of oil equivalent per day during 2018.

Effective 4 January 2019, with the expiry of the 30-year commercial term of the Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement, Block 8 will be operated by the Musandam Oil and Gas Company, fully-owned by OOCEP.

DNO held a 50 percent interest in the license alongside LG International, which held the remaining 50 percent interest.

--

For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no
Tel: +47 911 57 197

--

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom and Yemen.

--

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: DNO ASA via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DNO
11:11aDNO : Hands Over Operatorship of Oman Block 8 Following License Expiry
GL
10:20aDNO : Mandatory cash offer for Faroe Petroleum plc by DNO ASA
AQ
08:27aDNO : Extension of cash offer for Faroe Petroleum plc
AQ
01/02DNO ASA : Financial Calendar for 2019
GL
2018DNO : Faroe Petroleum plc - Response to DNO's announcement and intention to publ..
AQ
2018DNO : Faroe Petroleum to get external valuation amid DNO takeover bid
RE
2018FAROE PETROLEUM : Response to DNO announcement
AQ
2018FAROE PETROLEUM : Cassidy Exploration Well Finds Water
DJ
2018FAROE PETROLEUM : DNO Increases Faroe Petroleum Stake to 29.90 Percent
AQ
2018DNO : Faroe Petroleum rebuffs DNO again as war of words sharpens
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 657 M
EBIT 2018 221 M
Net income 2018 183 M
Finance 2018 135 M
Yield 2018 1,21%
P/E ratio 2018 8,40
P/E ratio 2019 4,64
EV / Sales 2018 2,27x
EV / Sales 2019 1,38x
Capitalization 1 630 M
Chart DNO
Duration : Period :
DNO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DNO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2,31 $
Spread / Average Target 55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bjørn Kenneth Dale Managing Director
Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani Executive Chairman
Haakon Sandborg Chief Financial Officer
Gunnar Hirsti Director
Shelley M. Watson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DNO3.51%1 630
CONOCOPHILLIPS1.65%72 966
CNOOC LTD-6.91%64 518
EOG RESOURCES3.90%52 545
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION0.00%46 812
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD0.00%29 695
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.