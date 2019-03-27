DNO : Releases 2018 Annual Report and Accounts

Oslo, 27 March 2019 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today released its 2018 Annual Report and Accounts together with its Corporate Social Responsibility Highlights 2018 and Country-by-Country Report 2018.

The reports are attached as downloadable files and also available on the Company's website www.dno.no.

For further information, please contact:

Media: media@dno.no

Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

Tel: +47 911 57 197

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom and Yemen.

