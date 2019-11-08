Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  DNP Select Income Fund Inc.    DNP

DNP SELECT INCOME FUND INC.

(DNP)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 11/08 04:00:10 pm
12.355 USD   +0.94%
05:31pDNP SELECT INCOME FUND INC. : Section 19(a) Notice
PR
10/09DNP SELECT INCOME FUND INC. : Section 19(a) Notice
PR
09/09DNP SELECT INCOME FUND INC. : Section 19(a) Notice
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. : Section 19(a) Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 05:31pm EST

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Notification of Sources of Distribution

Distribution Period

    October 2019


Distribution Amount Per Share of Common Stock

$0.065


The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution, payable November 12, 2019, together with the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year-to-date (YTD) from the following sources.  The fiscal year is November 1, 2018 to October 31, 2019.  All amounts are expressed per share of common stock based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, which may differ from federal income tax regulations.

Distribution Estimates

October 2019

Fiscal YTD

Sources

Per Share Amount

% of Current
Distribution

Per Share Amount

% of Cumulative
Distributions

Net Investment Income

$0.011

17%

$0.234

30%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

-

-

-

-

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

0.015

23%

0.421

54%

Return of Capital (or Other Capital Source)

0.039

60%

0.125

16%

Total (per common share)

$0.065

100%

$0.780

100%






September 30, 2019


Average annual total return* on NAV for the 5 years



11.56%

Annualized current distribution rate as a percentage of NAV



7.23%

Cumulative total return on NAV for the fiscal YTD



27.97%

Cumulative fiscal YTD distributions as a percentage of NAV



6.63%

The Fund will issue a separate 19(a) notice at the time of each monthly distribution using the most current financial information available. You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund's managed distribution plan.

The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital.  A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you.  A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes.  The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of the fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations.  The Fund or your broker will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

* Simple arithmetic average of each of the past five annual returns.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: DNP) is a closed-end diversified investment management company.  The Fund's primary investment objectives are current income and long-term growth of income.  The Fund seeks to achieve these objectives by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry.  For more information, visit the Fund's website at www.dnpselectincome.com or call the Fund at (800) 864-0629.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dnp-select-income-fund-inc-section-19a-notice-300955004.html

SOURCE DNP Select Income Fund Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DNP SELECT INCOME FUND INC
05:31pDNP SELECT INCOME FUND INC. : Section 19(a) Notice
PR
10/09DNP SELECT INCOME FUND INC. : Section 19(a) Notice
PR
09/09DNP SELECT INCOME FUND INC. : Section 19(a) Notice
PR
08/09DNP SELECT INCOME FUND INC. : Section 19(a) Notice
PR
07/09DNP SELECT INCOME FUND INC. : Section 19(a) Notice
PR
06/07DNP SELECT INCOME FUND INC. : Section 19(a) Notice
PR
05/09DNP SELECT INCOME FUND INC. : Section 19(a) Notice
PR
04/09DNP SELECT INCOME FUND INC. : Section 19(a) Notice
PR
03/08DNP SELECT INCOME FUND : Section 19(a) Notice
PR
02/08DNP SELECT INCOME FUND INC. : Section 19(a) Notice
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group