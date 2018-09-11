Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  WIENER BOERSE AG  >  DO & CO AG    DOCO   AT0000818802

DO & CO AG (DOCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/11 01:24:04 pm
64.85 EUR   +4.43%
01:15pDO & CO AKTIENG :
EQ
01:10pDO & CO AKTIENG :
EQ
08/14DO & : Financial Results for the 1st Quarter 2018/2019
PU
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft:

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 01:10pm CEST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Contract
DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft:

11-Sep-2018 / 13:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft herewith proudly announces that it has participated in the tender for the provision of catering and handling services for British Airways out of London and, on 11th September 2018, was awarded the catering contract for all culinary and handling services for British Airways flights, both short and long haul, from London Heathrow starting as of April 2020 for a duration of 10 years.



Contact:
Mag. Daniela Schrenk
Group Legal Department

11-Sep-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft
Stephansplatz 12
1010 Wien
Austria
Phone: +43 (1) 535 0644 1010
Fax: +43 (1) 74000-1089
E-mail: investor.relations@doco.com
Internet: www.doco.com
ISIN: AT0000818802
WKN: 81880
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

722349  11-Sep-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=722349&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DO & CO AG
01:15pDO & CO AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT :
EQ
01:10pDO & CO AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT :
EQ
08/14DO & : Financial Results for the 1st Quarter 2018/2019
PU
08/14DO & CO AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT :
EQ
08/14DO & CO AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a Financial report
EQ
07/19DO & CO AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT :
EQ
07/16DO & CO AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/14DO & CO AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT :
EQ
06/14DO & CO AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a Financial report
EQ
06/11DO & CO AG : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 877 M
EBIT 2019 54,5 M
Net income 2019 25,4 M
Debt 2019 83,2 M
Yield 2019 1,40%
P/E ratio 2019 24,19
P/E ratio 2020 21,81
EV / Sales 2019 0,79x
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
Capitalization 605 M
Chart DO & CO AG
Duration : Period :
DO & CO AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DO & CO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 48,5 €
Spread / Average Target -22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Attila Dogudan Chairman-Management Board
Andreas Bierwirth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Konrad Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Thurn-Vrints Member-Supervisory Board
Mehmet Cem Kozlu Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DO & CO AG29.51%702
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PCL--.--%28 000
AENA-13.49%25 454
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS20.06%21 859
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.17.82%14 887
SYDNEY AIRPORT HOLDINGS PTY LTD3.97%11 774
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.