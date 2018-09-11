DGAP-Ad-hoc: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Contract

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft herewith proudly announces that it has participated in the tender for the provision of catering and handling services for British Airways out of London and, on 11th September 2018, was awarded the catering contract for all culinary and handling services for British Airways flights, both short and long haul, from London Heathrow starting as of April 2020 for a duration of 10 years.



Mag. Daniela Schrenk

Mag. Daniela Schrenk
Group Legal Department

